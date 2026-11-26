ABU DHABI, 26th November, 2026 (WAM) -- Sheikh Zayed bin Hamad bin Hamdan Al Nahyan, Chairman of the National Drug Enforcement Authority, has visited Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence (MBZUAI) in Masdar City, Abu Dhabi, to review its latest innovations and discuss strengthening cooperation and exchanging technical expertise and knowledge.

Sheikh Zayed was briefed on the university’s AI applications, advanced models and applied research programmes. He also toured its robotics laboratory.

He stressed that the UAE, guided by its leadership’s vision, continues to strengthen its global position in adopting and developing AI technologies, noting that investment in research talent and specialised academic institutions is fundamental to sustainable development and future readiness.

He highlighted the authority’s commitment to harnessing AI technologies and innovative digital solutions to enhance its operations, improve monitoring and predictive analysis capabilities, strengthen drug control and prevention efforts, and protect society.

Sheikh Zayed was received by Joni Cholwich, Senior Advisor and Deputy Chief of Staff to the President at MBZUAI, and Rawdha Almeraikhi, Assistant Vice President, National Engagement and Outreach at MBZUAI.

University officials welcomed the visit and reaffirmed their readiness to leverage the university’s research capabilities to support national institutions and develop intelligent solutions aligned with the UAE’s strategic priorities.