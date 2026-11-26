AJMAN, 26th November, 2026 (WAM) -- The Ajman Accountability Authority has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with PwC Middle East to strengthen cooperation in training and professional development and enhance the capabilities of its Emirati workforce in line with international best practices and standards.

The MoU includes the design and implementation of specialised training programmes in auditing, accounting, governance, and risk management.

It also covers workshops and knowledge-sharing sessions led by PwC experts, practical training opportunities for employees, support for obtaining internationally recognised professional certifications, and the exchange of knowledge and expertise in applying modern technologies and data analytics tools to audit and oversight activities.

Shehab Ahmed Al Ali, Director-General of the Ajman Accountability Authority, stated that the MoU aims to strengthen the authority’s efforts to develop Emirati talent and equip them with the latest professional knowledge and skills.

The MoU reflects both parties’ commitment to establishing a long-term strategic partnership that contributes to developing a new generation of qualified Emiratis capable of driving progress in the emirate’s audit, oversight, and financial sectors.