ABU DHABI, 26th November, 2026 (WAM) -- The Ministry of Economy and Tourism signed two Memoranda of Understanding with the Federal Ministry of Art, Culture, Tourism and the Creative Economy of Nigeria and the Secretariat of Tourism, Environment and Sports of the Argentine Republic.

The agreements aim to strengthen tourism cooperation, expand areas of partnership in the coming phase, facilitate the exchange of expertise and knowledge, and explore new opportunities for cooperation and investment in the sector.

The MoUs were signed by Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy and Tourism; Hannatu Musawa, Minister of Art, Culture, Tourism and the Creative Economy of Nigeria; and Daniel Scioli, Secretary of Tourism, Environment and Sports of Argentina. The signing took place on the sidelines of the 127th session of the UN Tourism Executive Council, hosted by Abu Dhabi from 23rd to 25th November.

Bin Touq affirmed that the UAE places great importance on strengthening tourism cooperation with countries around the world and expanding its network of international partnerships with promising tourism markets, in line with the targets of the UAE Tourism Strategy 2031.

He indicated that the signing of the MoUs reflects the UAE’s keenness to strengthen its relations with Nigeria and Argentina and to capitalise on the opportunities and potential offered by their tourism markets. This will serve mutual interests, support the diversification of sustainable tourism experiences and products, reinforce the UAE’s position on the global tourism map, and highlight the contribution of international cooperation to the growth of the tourism and hospitality sectors.

In detail, the MoU with Nigeria aims to enhance bilateral cooperation in tourism through the exchange of visits by official delegations, experts and study tours; the exchange of information, statistics and promotional materials; and participation in tourism exhibitions and events. These efforts will contribute to strengthening communication and development opportunities between the two peoples and cultures.

Areas of cooperation also include enhancing partnership between the private sectors of the two countries, particularly travel agencies, hotels and airlines, developing joint tourism marketing initiatives, encouraging investment in tourism infrastructure, beach and cruise tourism, hotels and the operation of tourist trips, in addition to organising seminars for investors.

The MoU also provides for cooperation in training and capacity-building, including the training of officials and workers in the hospitality sector and in tourism management, as well as the joint promotion of cultural heritage, creative economy products and cultural assets.

The MoU signed between the UAE and Argentina provides for enhancing bilateral cooperation in developing the tourism sector and exploring commercial and investment opportunities, along with the mutual promotion of destinations through the exchange of information and promotional materials, planning joint activities and participating in international exhibitions and events.

Areas of cooperation include developing rural, cultural, culinary, nature-based and marine tourism, the exchange of visits by experts, best practices and experiences, and the organisation of specialised workshops and seminars.

The MoU also focuses on harnessing technological innovation in the tourism sector, advancing digital transformation, AI applications and innovation ecosystems, implementing applied research, and exploring cooperation in entrepreneurship, training and the development of technological solutions.