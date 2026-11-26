AJMAN, 26th November, 2026 (WAM) -- The Ajman Government has adopted the Reference Framework for Student Safety in the Emirate of Ajman, establishing an integrated and sustainable system of protection and care across all stages of students’ educational journey.

Approved by the Ajman Executive Council during its meeting held as part of the UAE Government Annual Meetings 2026, the framework aligns with the objectives of Ajman Vision 2030 for People and national priorities to strengthen family stability, protect children, and enhance education quality and community wellbeing.

The framework extends beyond the traditional concept of school safety to encompass eight interconnected stages: preparation within the family; travel and transportation; the surroundings of the educational institution; entry into the institution; the school day; facilities, services and activities; departure; and safe return to the family.

It emphasises continuous protection when responsibility for student care passes between different parties, ensuring that overlapping responsibilities or gaps in coordination do not compromise student safety.

The framework defines three main dimensions of student safety: physical safety and protection against accidents and injuries; health safety, encompassing nutrition, healthcare and basic needs; and psychological and social safety, fostering a sense of security, dignity and belonging while protecting against bullying, violence, abuse, neglect and exploitation.

These dimensions cover physical and digital environments associated with education, taking into account students’ different ages, abilities and circumstances to support learning, development and safe participation.

The framework applies to all students enrolled in schools in the emirate, including kindergarten pupils within the school system.

It is underpinned by seven guiding principles: prioritising student safety within an educational environment that is safe for all; prevention and proactive action; continuous protection; proportionate care and graduated responsibility; shared and clearly defined responsibility; protection and response first; and continuous learning and improvement.

The framework defines the responsibilities of students, families, educational institutions, service providers, suppliers and relevant government entities, promoting a shared culture of safety and ensuring students do not bear the consequences of gaps in responsibilities or circumstances beyond their control.

It strengthens families’ role in ensuring students’ physical, psychological and health readiness for the school day, while empowering students to express concerns, report risks and seek assistance in ways appropriate to their age and abilities, preserving their dignity and privacy.

The framework adopts a student safety management model based on four interconnected stages: prevention and mitigation; preparedness and readiness; response; and recovery. These are supported by continuous risk monitoring and the use of data and experience to improve practices and preventive measures.

This approach supports a shift from addressing incidents individually to developing a comprehensive understanding of risks across the emirate, verifying the effectiveness of protective measures, and translating lessons learned into preventive action and sustainable improvements, in integration with existing legislation, policies and systems.

The framework paves the way for developing practical tools in line with the phased implementation of the system, foremost among them the Student Safety Charter, the Student Safety Management and Assurance System, and indicators for measuring the system’s effectiveness. These will help translate its principles and directions into tangible practices that can be measured and continuously improved.

The framework reflects Ajman Government’s commitment to developing public services based on people’s needs and everyday experiences, enhancing families’ confidence and reinforcing the emirate’s position as a safe and supportive environment for children.