ABU DHABI, 26th November, 2026 (WAM) -- Abu Dhabi Marine Sports Club has announced that its powerboat racing team will participate in the opening round of the 2026 XCAT World Championship, which Fujairah will host from 4th to 6th December, featuring leading international teams and competitors.

The team will compete aboard Abu Dhabi 5, piloted by the Emirati duo Rashed Al Tayer and Majed Al Mansoori, under the technical supervision of Talib Al Sayed. Technical preparations are ongoing to ensure the boat’s readiness and strengthen coordination among crew members ahead of the opening round, which will feature two main races.

Team Abu Dhabi returns to the world championship with a strong record, having won the title in 2018 and finished runner-up in 2019 and 2021. Al Tayer and Al Mansoori previously won the championship’s final race in 2021.

Thani Al Qemzi, Executive Director of Team Abu Dhabi and Modern Sports at Abu Dhabi Marine Sports Club, said the team is looking to deliver a strong performance in the opening round, noting that preparations were progressing under a technical programme focused on improving readiness and crew coordination.

He said, "We enter the Fujairah round with high ambitions and full confidence in the abilities of Rashed Al Tayer and Majed Al Mansoori, both of whom possess extensive experience in powerboat racing. We recognise that the competition will be intense, with some of the world's leading teams taking part, requiring the highest levels of concentration and technical discipline from the very start."

The 2026 XCAT World Championship will feature two rounds hosted by the UAE, beginning in Fujairah before moving to Dubai from 11th to 13th December, where two further races will determine the final championship standings.