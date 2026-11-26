DUBAI, 26th November, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, announced the award of a further series of contracts for the development of Al Maktoum International Airport, with a combined value of approximately AED56.5 billion.

The awards mark a decisive expansion of the construction programme across passenger terminals, concourses, transport infrastructure, power systems and other critical airport facilities.

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan said, “The vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, has placed Dubai at the forefront of global aviation. Today, guided by his directives and with his blessing, we are awarding new contracts worth approximately AED56.5 billion for Al Maktoum International Airport. These contracts mark a significant step in the development of Dubai’s new global aviation hub, strengthening the emirate’s position as a global aviation leader for decades to come.”

He added, “Al Maktoum International Airport is a project for generations and a strategic investment in Dubai’s future, economic prosperity and global standing. The progress now taking shape on site reflects Dubai’s ability to translate bold visions into tangible achievements."

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan said the project will strengthen the emirate’s capacity to accommodate sustained growth in passenger and cargo traffic, while advancing the objectives of the Dubai Economic Agenda, D33, to double the size of Dubai’s economy and deepen its links with global markets.

H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Aviation City Corporation and Chairman of Dubai Aviation Engineering Projects, confirmed that the Al Maktoum International Airport development project has entered a phase of large-scale construction. He described the new contract awards as a major milestone in infrastructure development in Dubai and the wider UAE, reflecting the project's exceptional scale and accelerating pace of implementation.

He said, “These awards represent a historic milestone in the delivery of the project. The unprecedented scale of these contracts reflects the magnitude of the development and the investment Dubai is making today in infrastructure that will serve generations to come, while supporting the long-term growth of the aviation sector and the wider economy.”

H.H. Sheikh Ahmed added, “We are moving decisively ahead with Phase One in accordance with the approved programme. The contracts and delivery sequence have been structured to sustain parallel progress across multiple sites while upholding the highest standards of quality and safety. Once operational, the airport will provide Dubai with the capacity needed to support the continued growth of its national airlines and meet rising passenger and cargo demand over the coming decades.”

In the preceding phase, Dubai Aviation Engineering Projects awarded contracts and packages worth approximately AED23.815 billion, covering enabling works and substructure packages across several areas of the project, as well as contracts for the Automated People Mover and Baggage Handling systems.

The newly awarded contracts will bring the total value of contracts and packages awarded to date for the Al Maktoum International Airport project to approximately AED80 billion, reflecting the accelerating pace of delivery and the growing scale of works under way.

Construction activity is progressing intensively across the passenger terminal areas, concourses, tunnels, transport facilities and utility infrastructure.

With respect to enabling works, Dubai Aviation Engineering Projects confirmed that works in the Concourse 2 and Concourse 3 zones, as well as the central area of the airport site, are nearing completion. These areas include tunnels for the Baggage Handling System, Ground Service Equipment routes and the principal Baggage Handling System network.

Enabling works are also continuing within the central passenger terminal zone, which includes the West Terminal, Concourse 1 and the Ground Transportation Centre, as well as the Concourse 4 area. To date, total excavation across the project has exceeded 24.23 million cubic metres, while backfilling has exceeded 5.2 million cubic metres and 7,635 piles have been completed.

Across the substructure packages for Concourses 2 and 3, including the Baggage Handling System tunnels and Ground Service Equipment routes, more than 875,603 cubic metres of concrete have been placed and over 226,270 tonnes of reinforcement steel installed, paving the way for commencement of the superstructure packages in these areas.

The combined workforce across these packages currently stands at approximately 14,000 personnel, while cumulative working hours have exceeded 21.3 million.

The newly awarded contracts, valued at approximately AED56.5 billion, represent a substantial expansion of the airport's construction programme.

They encompass major substructure and associated infrastructure works for the West Terminal Building, Concourse 1 and Concourse 4; superstructure, architectural and building systems works for Concourses 2 and 3; and major electrical power infrastructure, including principal substations and associated networks.

Together, these awards enable construction to advance concurrently across several key components of Phase One, supporting the coordinated development of the airport's passenger facilities, underground transportation networks, utilities and operational infrastructure.

The newly awarded packages for the West Terminal Building and Concourse 1 encompass extensive substructure and associated infrastructure works, establishing the below-ground facilities and structural foundations required for the subsequent development of these major passenger facilities.

The scope includes basements, underground tunnels, access ramps, short-term car parks and the Ground Transportation Centre, together with metro interface works, landside bridges and associated infrastructure connecting the terminal facilities to the wider airport development.

The packages also cover underground GSE circulation corridors, the principal BHS backbone network and supporting utility infrastructure, including electrical power, water supply, telecommunications, sewerage and stormwater drainage networks.

These works will establish the essential structural and infrastructure foundations for the future superstructure development of the West Terminal Building and Concourse 1, while ensuring the necessary interfaces with the airport's transportation, baggage handling and utility systems.

A major component of the new awards is the construction of the superstructures of Concourses 2 and 3, building upon the substantial progress achieved under the previously awarded substructure contracts.

These packages encompass the principal above-ground structural frameworks, including the main concourse buildings, rotundas, structural steel bridges and supporting structures for passenger boarding bridges.

The contracts also cover the fabrication and installation of large-span steel roof spaceframes and their supporting vertical structures, together with building façades, roofing systems, architectural fit-out, mechanical, electrical and plumbing (MEP) installations and Special Airport Systems within the two concourses.

The newly awarded Concourse 4 substructure package establishes the below-ground infrastructure required for the future development of the concourse.

The scope includes basements, underground tunnels, access ramps, GSE circulation corridors and supporting utility networks for electrical power, water supply, telecommunications, sewerage and stormwater drainage.

It also incorporates key underground infrastructure forming part of the BHS backbone networks, ensuring the necessary physical interfaces and connectivity with the airport's wider passenger transportation and baggage handling systems.

These works will provide the structural and infrastructure foundations necessary for the subsequent stages of Concourse 4's development and its integration with the wider airport complex.

The new awards also include a major electrical power infrastructure package comprising the construction of two principal 132/11 kV substations, associated power cabling and related electrical infrastructure.

The scope covers construction, installation, testing, commissioning and handover of the substations and associated systems, providing essential electrical infrastructure to support the airport's buildings, operational facilities and critical systems.

The package forms an integral part of the wider utilities development programme, ensuring that electricity supply infrastructure advances in coordination with the construction and commissioning requirements of the airport's major facilities.

Dubai Aviation Engineering Projects has overall responsibility for the integrated delivery of the Al Maktoum International Airport development programme, from planning and design through procurement and construction to operational readiness. It directs the sequencing of contract packages, manages technical interfaces, and monitors quality, safety, cost and schedule performance in close coordination with government entities and delivery partners.

This unified approach ensures that the airport’s facilities are completed in accordance with the approved development vision, programme requirements and future operational needs.