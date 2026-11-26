ADDIS ABABA, 26th November, 2026 (WAM) -- The Mohamed bin Zayed Foundation for Humanity announced a US$135 million commitment to scale access to critical medicines, equipment, and technologies across nine African countries, joining governments in a major effort to improve maternal and newborn survival, and strengthen primary care.

For a pregnant woman experiencing complications, or a premature baby struggling to breathe, access to the right medicines and equipment can be lifesaving. Yet many hospitals and clinics in low- and middle-income countries (LMICs) lack the essential supplies needed to support quality, timely care.

Announced during the International Conference on Public Health in Africa (CPHIA) in Addis Ababa, the investment will benefit more than 500 health facilities across Ethiopia, Kenya, Liberia, Malawi, Nigeria, Rwanda, Ghana, Sierra Leone, and Mozambique.

The Foundation's commitment is expected to catalyse more than $550 million in additional financing through matched contributions from partner governments and donors, maximising the reach and impact of each dollar. Each participating government will contribute at least an equivalent amount of funding.

Dr. Shamma Khalifa Al Mazrouei, Director-General of the Mohamed bin Zayed Foundation for Humanity, said, “In partnership with countries, we are working towards a future where no mother, newborn, or child dies from a preventable cause. Skilled health workers are essential to this vision, but their ability to save and improve lives depends on having ready access to the medicines and equipment they need.

Across Africa, governments are making important investments in their health systems and the people who deliver care. We welcome this opportunity to work together to ensure health workers have reliable access to the tools they need to deliver better outcomes for patients and communities.”

Supply shortages are persistent challenges in many health systems, contributing to treatment delays and undermining progress. Across Africa, just 35 percent of essential medicines are available in public health facilities, and less than a third of facilities are equipped to carry out basic diagnostic tests.

To address this, African governments are increasingly adopting co-financing models that unite donor and domestic resources behind national plans, to help scale and sustain the supply of health commodities.

In Ethiopia, the Foundation was the first to commit to the country’s Reproductive, Maternal, Newborn, and Child Health (RMNCH) Compact, pledging $20 million. This helped unlock a further $151.2 million from development partners, which was matched 1-to-1 by the Ethiopian government, mobilising a total of $342.4 million to strengthen maternal, newborn and child health services nationwide.

Over three years, the funding will equip around 120 health facilities across Ethiopia with lifesaving supplies. Investments will range from AI-enabled ultrasounds, to help health workers detect and respond quickly to complications during pregnancy and childbirth; to antibiotics to reduce the risk of sepsis.

Dr. Mekdes Daba, Minister of Health of Ethiopia, said, “Ethiopia has consistently prioritised the advancement of reproductive, maternal, newborn and child health within its broader health sector transformation agenda. The RMNCH Compact advances this commitment through a new model of partnership built on shared investment and mutual accountability.

This partnership will strengthen service delivery, improve the availability of essential medicines and health commodities, and reinforce the services that women, newborns and children rely on. Our aim is simple: fewer preventable deaths among mothers, newborns and children, wherever they live in Ethiopia.”

In Rwanda, the Foundation’s $15 million commitment will supply essential equipment to 170 health facilities, including district and teaching hospitals, and help mobilise a further $40 million in financing.

Building on existing national efforts, the investment will enable safer childbirth and newborn care, from tools to help healthcare workers manage bleeding after childbirth, to incubators and respiratory support for small and sick newborns.

Dr. Sabin Nsanzimana, Minister of Health of Rwanda, said, “Over the past two decades, Rwanda has transformed maternal and child health, bringing quality care within reach of more families. Sustaining these gains depends not only on skilled professionals and health facilities, but on a reliable supply of the medicines, equipment, and technologies they need to deliver care.

Our partnership with the Mohamed bin Zayed Foundation for Humanity builds on Rwanda’s longstanding investment in health. Together, we are working to ensure that the progress we have achieved translates into healthier futures for every mother, newborn, and child.”

The Foundation’s $10 million commitment to Liberia, matched by donor funding, will support the country's national referral teaching hospital and connected facilities to strengthen care for women, newborns, and children. Planned investments include lifesaving technologies to manage complicated births, stabilise critically ill newborns and children, and diagnose conditions faster at the bedside.

Beyond equipment, the commitment will fund clinical mentorship, so doctors, nurses, and midwives can use the new technologies confidently in everyday care. The investment will also build national expertise in biomedical engineering, so equipment can be maintained and repaired for years to come.

Dr. Louise Mapleh Kpoto, Minister of Health of Liberia, said, “Liberia is committed to strengthening its health system so that everyone can access quality care, wherever they live. Our partnership with the Mohamed bin Zayed Foundation for Humanity will support this commitment by enhancing services at our referral hospitals and strengthening the skills of our health workers. Together, we are improving care for our people today and preparing our health system to meet the needs of tomorrow.”