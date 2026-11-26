ABU DHABI, 26th November, 2026 (WAM) -- The General Pension and Social Security Authority (GPSSA) has outlined seven key milestones in an insured individual’s pension journey, highlighting how entitlements and benefits increase with years of service.

GPSSA explained that understanding these milestones helps insured individuals to plan their careers and retirement more effectively, make informed decisions and maximise their pension and social security benefits.

Completing one year of service marks the first milestone, making the insured individual eligible for an end-of-service gratuity in accordance with the legal conditions.

This stage represents the starting point for building insurance benefits, which continue to grow in value as the insured individual continues working and accumulates more years of service.

The value of the end-of-service gratuity increases progressively with additional years of service. Upon completing five years of service, the gratuity is calculated at one and a half months’ salary for each year of service.

Upon reaching 10 years, the gratuity increases to two months’ salary for each year, while years exceeding 10 years are calculated at three months’ salary per additional year of service.

Completing 15 years of service represents an important milestone in retirement planning, as it enables an insured individual who has reached the age of 60 to become entitled to a retirement pension in accordance with the legal conditions, thereby providing a stable source of income following the end of service.

Reaching 20 years of service marks a significant milestone for individuals covered by Federal Law No. 7 of 1999, which applies to those who joined employment for the first time before 31st October 2023 with an employer registered with GPSSA.

This service period qualifies the insured individual for a retirement pension in accordance with the legal conditions, while also offering the opportunity to purchase nominal service periods, helping to increase their total years of service and further enhance their pension benefits.

Completing 25 years of service unlocks additional advantages for those covered by Federal Law No. 7 of 1999. Government-sector pensioners who have completed this service period may combine their retirement pension with the salary of a new job upon returning to work, provided they meet the governing legal provisions and conditions.

At this stage, insured women may also purchase up to 10 years of nominal service, helping them complete 35 years of service and qualify for a pension calculated at the maximum rate of 100 percent of the pension calculation salary.

Upon completing 30 years of service, insured individuals may purchase five years of nominal service in accordance with the law, bringing their total service period to 35 years. This grants them the opportunity to qualify for a retirement pension at the maximum rate of 100 percent of the pension calculation salary.

Completing 35 years of service stands as one of the most prominent milestones in the insurance journey, qualifying the insured individual for a retirement pension at 100 percent of the pension calculation salary. Those who continue working beyond this milestone receive an additional gratuity equivalent to three months of the pension calculation salary for each additional year of service, alongside their retirement pension.

Accordingly, the impact of remaining in employment extends beyond gaining professional experience to encompass additional financial and insurance benefits that support stability and quality of life after retirement.

GPSSA stressed that early retirement planning, understanding the benefits associated with each stage of service and continuing employment beyond minimum pension eligibility requirements can increase pension entitlements, strengthen social security protection and provide greater financial stability for insured individuals and their families.