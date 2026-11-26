ABU DHABI, 26th November, 2026 (WAM) -- Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence (MBZUAI) has awarded 42 undergraduate students the Tahnoon bin Zayed Scholarship in AI Excellence for the 2026-2027 academic year.

The incoming class includes medallists from the International Olympiad in Artificial Intelligence and the European Junior Olympiad in Informatics, alongside students with research experience in bioinformatics, computer vision interpretability and AI applications in healthcare, agriculture and robotics.

Established under the guidance of H.H. Sheikh Tahnoon bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Ruler of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Artificial Intelligence and Advanced Technology Council, the scholarship aims to support approximately 350 undergraduate students over six years.

Emirati scholars in the cohort bring experience in AI ethics research, robotics and coding competitions, and STEM projects. Several students have developed assistive technologies, including eye-detection systems to support mobility and communication for people of determination.

Selected for mathematical fluency, leadership and entrepreneurial ambition, the 42 scholars join a programme that combines financial support with industry placements, internships, mentoring and opportunities to represent the UAE at high-profile youth events locally and internationally.

The scholars are part of MBZUAI’s Bachelor of Science in Artificial Intelligence programme, which integrates technical expertise with leadership, entrepreneurship and interdisciplinary learning.

The inaugural 2025-2026 cohort demonstrated in its first year what students can achieve through the programme. Scholars took first place at the Insilico BindHack hackathon, won silver at the International Collegiate Programming Contest and presented research at the 2026 conference of the Association for the Advancement of Artificial Intelligence (AAAI).

Their contributions extended to entrepreneurship and innovation programmes, including the IIT Abu Dhabi Pitch Fest and the Youth Impact Studio Hackathon, as well as co-founding a start-up developing hydrogen fuel-cell drones.

Professor Dezhen Song, Vice Provost of Student and Academic Affairs, said, “What has impressed me most about our inaugural scholars is their willingness to put their ideas to the test, whether through research, international competitions, or entrepreneurial ventures. They are making the most of the opportunities available to them and contributing to the University in the process.

“We are grateful to H.H. Sheikh Tahnoon bin Zayed Al Nahyan for giving exceptional young people the support and confidence to pursue their ambitions through this scholarship. Our first cohort has shown how much can come from that investment in just one year. As our second cohort progresses through their first year, we look forward to helping them build on those outcomes and pursue ideas and achievements of their own.”