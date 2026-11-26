AL ARISH, 26th November, 2026 (WAM) -- An Emirates Red Crescent (ERC) delegation led by Khalid Abdullah bin Shaiban Al Muhairi, Chairman of the ERC Board of Directors, visited the Egyptian city of Al Arish to review progress in delivering an AED50 million package of winter aid, medical assistance and essential supplies to Palestinians in the Gaza Strip under Operation Chivalrous Knight 3.

The aid is being delivered under the directives of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and under the supervision of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler’s Representative in Al Dhafra Region and Chairman of the ERC.

The visit covered the UAE Humanitarian Aid Logistics Centre in Al Arish, the Rafah crossing, the UAE water desalination plant and the UAE Floating Hospital. The delegation was briefed on how Operation Chivalrous Knight 3 coordinates its humanitarian work and delivers relief supplies, as well as on efforts to provide healthcare and drinking water and meet the basic needs of Gaza residents.

The visit aimed to strengthen coordination between the ERC and Operation Chivalrous Knight 3 teams to speed up aid deliveries and meet the urgent needs of affected families, particularly as winter approaches. The aid includes winter clothing, blankets, shelter tents, food, medicines and medical supplies.

Ahmed Sari Al Mazrouei, Secretary-General of the ERC, said the visit underscored the ERC’s commitment to monitoring relief operations on the ground and ensuring aid reaches those in need efficiently and effectively.

He said the UAE had provided more than 136,000 tonnes of aid to Gaza, valued at more than US$4.3 billion and accounting for more than 46 percent of all international aid provided to the Gaza Strip.