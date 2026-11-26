ABU DHABI, 26th November, 2026 (WAM) -- The first qualifying round of the UAE Muay Thai Cup has concluded at the Fatima Bint Mubarak Ladies Sports Academy in Abu Dhabi.

Organised by the UAE Muay Thai and Kickboxing Federation as part of the 2026–27 Emirates Champions Season, the three-day event brought together clubs from across Abu Dhabi emirate, including Al Ain and Al Dhafra.

The round was held within the Cup’s programme of 24 weight divisions for men and women, across two age groups: Seniors (17 to 40 years) and Under-24 (17 to 23 years). The top two finishers in every division earn their places in the finals.

The second qualifying round will take place in Dubai from 7th to 9th December, featuring clubs from Dubai and the Northern Emirates. Under the geographical qualification system, each athlete may compete in only one qualifying round.

The finals, scheduled for 23rd and 24th January 2027 in Abu Dhabi, will bring together 96 male and female athletes, with four qualifiers in each weight division.

The winner of each division in the Abu Dhabi round will face the runner-up from Dubai, while the Dubai winner will meet the Abu Dhabi runner-up. The semi-final winners will compete for the title, while the losing semi-finalists will contest third place.

Ali Khouri, Board Member of the UAE Muay Thai and Kickboxing Federation, said the Abu Dhabi round had given the UAE Muay Thai Cup a strong start.

He said, “We are proud of the success of the first qualifying round and the strong competition it delivered over three days. It reflected the technical level of athletes from the clubs of Abu Dhabi, Al Ain and Al Dhafra, and how hard they fought for their places in the Finals. We congratulate the qualifiers on this achievement, an important step on their road to the Cup titles.”