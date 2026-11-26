ABU DHABI, 26th November, 2026 (WAM) -- The Abu Dhabi Judicial Department (ADJD) has announced the schedule for video calls between inmates at correctional and rehabilitation centres and their families during the Eid Al Etihad holiday, aimed at strengthening family ties, supporting inmates’ psychological and social well-being, and facilitating their reintegration into society.

Remote contact sessions will be held through the “Nafidhaty” smart app on Wednesday and Thursday, 2nd and 3rd December 2026, from 8 am to 5 pm, according to flexible schedules that ensure regular sessions and enable families to share the national occasion with their relatives.

The sessions will be held at designated centres equipped with advanced technology. Appointments can be booked online through the Abu Dhabi Government Services Platform – TAMM. Applicants will receive a text message confirming the appointment and the designated centre.