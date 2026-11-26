DUBAI, 26th November, 2026 (WAM) -- Dubai is set to host the 46th edition of GITEX GLOBAL from 7th to 11th December, bringing together tech leaders, policymakers, investors and innovators from more than 120 countries. According to the organiser, more than 6,000 exhibitors and over 10,000 tech brands will be on show across 46 sold-out halls.

The 46th edition opens with the inaugural GITEX Summit on 7th December at Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC), with an agenda built around "The Global Reset 2027 – Through a New Lens".

The exhibition then moves to Dubai Exhibition Centre (DEC), Expo City Dubai, the new home of GITEX GLOBAL from 8th to 11th December and of Expand North Star, its start-up and investor event, from 8th to 10th December.

The exhibition will address global priorities for the AI economy, including digital sovereignty, regulation, responsible deployment and the future of intelligent infrastructure, alongside shifts in capital and investment and their implications for national competitiveness.

Trixie LohMirmand, Executive Vice President of inD, the organiser of GITEX GLOBAL, said AI is accelerating scientific discovery and reshaping economies, while intensifying debates around trust, ethics, sovereignty, security, infrastructure and energy. She said GITEX GLOBAL 2026 brings together competing perspectives to examine the strategic choices ahead and advance a shared commitment to responsible technological progress.

More than 500 expert speakers will take part across the full five-day programme, with sessions ranging from shifts in AI markets and the rise of the agentic economy to advances in physical AI and breakthroughs in healthy longevity and biosciences.

Summit speakers include Marc Ganzi, CEO of DigitalBridge, the digital infrastructure investor. Also on the line-up are Nina Schick, sovereign AI strategist and founder of Tamang Ventures, Anne Neuberger, General Partner and Head of Global Affairs at Andreessen Horowitz, and Gary Marcus, Emeritus Professor at New York University.

The exhibition will showcase the latest AI applications in robotics, smart mobility, computing and data centres, featuring companies including Unitree, Pudu Robotics and UBTECH.

According to Counterpoint Research, global humanoid robot shipments topped 22,000 units in the first half of 2026, rising nearly 300 percent year on year.

The exhibition will present US-based Joby Aviation’s electric air taxi, launching soon in Dubai with the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), alongside Mercedes-Benz’s robotaxi trials.

The exhibition will highlight investment opportunities in data centre infrastructure, with global investment needs estimated at around US$7 trillion by 2030. It will also examine technological shifts in the Middle East and North Africa’s retail market, projected to reach US$1.4 trillion by 2032. The organiser cited projections that the healthy longevity market will reach US$610 billion by 2030.

Start-ups valued at a combined US$76 billion will also feature on the show floor, including Sweden’s Legora, the US$8.8 billion legal AI platform, and VAST Data, which powers nine of the world’s top 10 frontier AI labs. Switzerland’s Nexthink, which optimises the performance of 30 million devices across more than 1,300 organisations worldwide, will also take part.

Global and regional technology companies, including Amazon Web Services, e&, G42, Google, Huawei, IBM, Lenovo, Microsoft and Oracle, will showcase their digital transformation and AI solutions, explore investment opportunities, launch projects and strengthen international partnerships.

Shukri Eid, General Manager, IBM Gulf, Levant and Pakistan, stressed the importance of organisational resilience and digital sovereignty in enabling organisations to scale their use of AI, keep critical operations running when conditions change and avoid becoming dependent on any single technology, platform or provider.

International participation in this year’s edition reflects Dubai’s position as a global centre for technology, innovation and investment. The exhibition will welcome exhibitors from 31 European countries, with expanded national pavilions from Italy, Cyprus, Greece, Brazil and Colombia. Exhibitors from Australia and New Zealand will also take part.

Canada will bring its first national pavilion to Expand North Star, joining start-ups from Suriname, Thailand and Uzbekistan.

Dalibor Palus, Director of Trade Fairs at the German Emirati Joint Council for Industry and Commerce (AHK UAE), said Dubai combines ambitious technology investment with an internationally connected business environment. He said GITEX GLOBAL creates opportunities to establish partnerships and develop business relationships that extend well beyond the event.

Tatiana Riera, General Manager of the Dubai office of the Brazilian Trade and Investment Promotion Agency (ApexBrasil), said Dubai is a gateway for taking Brazilian innovation global and helps create investment opportunities and strengthen economic partnerships between Brazil and the Gulf.