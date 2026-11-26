ABU DHABI, 26th November, 2026 (WAM) -- SAKINA, a specialised mental health network under SEHA, a subsidiary of PureHealth, has signed a strategic partnership agreement with Zayed Authority for People of Determination under the “Hand in Hand” initiative to provide specialised psychological support and therapeutic services for students with autism and promote the mental wellbeing of their families, caregivers, teachers and staff.

The agreement covers specialised psychological support for the authority’s beneficiaries and their families, therapeutic services for students with autism, and mental health and wellbeing programmes for the authority’s staff, caregivers and teachers.

Held under the patronage of Sheikha Aisha bint Khalifa Al Nahyan, Ambassador for the “Hand in Hand” initiative, the pilot programme includes training 55 caregivers through awareness and stress-management workshops, alongside psychological support groups.

Dr. Nahida Nayaz Ahmed, Chief Medical Officer at SAKINA, said, “Families and caregivers need support for their own wellbeing as they care for others. This partnership gives us a shared framework to bring that support together with specialised services. Our ambition is to develop care around people of determination and their families, with support that continues as their needs change.”

The signing coincided with the conclusion of the inaugural SAKINA for Children Educational Summit (SCES 2026), held on 20th November at Conrad Abu Dhabi Etihad Towers under the patronage of Sheikha Hamda bint Khalifa Al Nahyan, SAKINA Ambassador for Strategic Initiatives.

The summit attracted more than 300 participants, including professionals from healthcare, education, psychology and research.

The programme comprised 11 scientific sessions, a strategic leadership panel and a closing multidisciplinary panel, accredited by the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi for up to 5.4 hours of continuing medical education (CME).

Discussions focused on linking early identification of mental health needs with appropriate care through structured school-based screening, autism care tailored to the UAE’s cultural and linguistic context, and streamlined communication and referral pathways between schools, primary healthcare and specialised services.