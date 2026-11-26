BEIRUT, 26th November, 2026 (WAM) -- Saeed bin Mubarak Al Hajeri, Minister of State, met with Dr. Nawaf Salam, Prime Minister of the Republic of Lebanon, at the Grand Serail in Beirut, during his visit to Lebanon.

Al Hajeri was accompanied by a delegation comprising representatives of the Abu Dhabi Department of Energy, TAQA, and Masdar, in the presence of Fahad Salem Al Kaabi, UAE Ambassador to the Lebanese Republic.

During the meeting, Al Hajeri conveyed the greetings of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, to Dr. Salam, along with their wishes for further progress and prosperity for the government and people of Lebanon.

For his part, Dr. Salam conveyed his greetings to His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, along with his wishes for further development and prosperity for the leadership, government, and people of the UAE.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed the fraternal ties between the UAE and the Lebanese Republic, and ways to enhance cooperation to serve the shared interests of both countries and their peoples.

The meeting focused on ways for the two countries to expand cooperation and investment, particularly in the energy and electricity sectors, to support Lebanon’s economic development.

The meeting also emphasised the importance of continued communication and coordination with the relevant entities of both countries, exploring opportunities for cooperation, and fostering partnerships, as part of their shared commitment to strengthening bilateral economic ties.