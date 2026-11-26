DUBAI, 26th November, 2026 (WAM) -- Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC) Free Zone has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Mashreqbank PSC (Mashreq) to provide seamless business banking solutions for companies operating within DWTC Free Zone.

By integrating banking solutions into the company formation process, the partnership addresses one of the most critical early steps for any business establishing operations in Dubai.

The MoU was signed by Jad Bechara, Vice President of Asset Management at DWTC, and Raj Tatavarty, Head of Products & Digital, Business Banking at Mashreq, in the presence of officials from both organisations.

Companies setting up in DWTC Free Zone, as well as those already licensed, will be introduced to Mashreq as part of the setup process. Mashreq will enable eligible companies to apply for a business bank account online, with applications prioritised and a dedicated point of contact available to guide onboarding and respond to queries.