ABU DHABI, 26th November, 2026 (WAM) -- NYU Abu Dhabi will participate in the 2026 UN Water Conference, taking place in Abu Dhabi from 8th to 10th December.

As part of its participation in Ideas Abu Dhabi, an Official Partner to The Oasis at the Conference, the university will showcase research on desalination, water treatment, marine ecosystems, and sustainable water management, while contributing to international discussions on water security, sustainability, and the future of water resources.

The university will have a dedicated research showcase at the Ideas Abu Dhabi Pavilion under the theme "From Ocean to City". The exhibition will trace water's journey from the Arabian Gulf to the cities and communities that depend on it, highlighting how NYU Abu Dhabi researchers are advancing understanding of marine ecosystems, developing new approaches to water production and treatment, recovering resources from desalination waste, and protecting essential infrastructure.

Bringing together work from research centres and laboratories across the university, the showcase will demonstrate how discoveries grounded in the UAE can contribute to a more sustainable and water-secure future locally and globally.

The showcase will feature contributions from several centres and laboratories. The Water Research Centre will present work on UAE-developed reverse-osmosis membranes, desalination technologies, wastewater treatment, and resource recovery.

The Mubadala Arabian Centre for Climate and Environmental Sciences (ACCESS) will highlight research on coral resilience and restoration, artificial reefs, marine ecosystems, and environmental monitoring.

Research from the Advanced Materials and Building Efficiency Research Laboratory (AMBER Lab) will explore sustainable construction materials and approaches to recovering resources from desalination byproducts.

The Smart Materials Lab and Centre for Smart Engineering Materials (SMART) will showcase nature-inspired approaches to atmospheric water harvesting, self-cleaning membranes, and water purification.

The exhibition will also feature work on digital twins and intelligent infrastructure from the SMART Construction Research Group; cybersecurity for desalination infrastructure from the Centre for Cyber Security; and underwater robotics and autonomous inspection from the Field Robotics Laboratory and Centre for Artificial Intelligence and Robotics.

NYU Abu Dhabi Vice Chancellor Fabio Piano said, “As a world-class research institution rooted in Abu Dhabi, NYU Abu Dhabi brings together global expertise and research excellence to advance knowledge and develop solutions with meaningful impact in the UAE and around the world. We are delighted to take part in the 2026 UN Water Conference, sharing our research and contributing to global conversations on the future of water.”

Beyond its research showcase, NYU Abu Dhabi will also contribute to the Ideas Abu Dhabi Dialogues, bringing its research expertise to cross-sector discussions aimed at identifying opportunities for collaboration, developing practical recommendations, and advancing solutions to shared water challenges.

On 7th December, on the eve of the UN Water Conference, The Arts Centre at NYU Abu Dhabi will host a special concert marking the opening of the Ideas Abu Dhabi programme and celebrating the cultural connections between the UAE and Senegal, co-hosts of the Conference.

Returning for its seventh edition, Ideas Abu Dhabi will explore not just the future of water, but the future of everything that depends on it. Ideas Abu Dhabi reflects a belief deeply rooted in Abu Dhabi: that when different perspectives and capabilities come together, new opportunities emerge and ideas can become solutions with global impact.