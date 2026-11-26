RAS AL KHAIMAH, 26th November, 2026 (WAM) -- Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone (RAKEZ) is participating as a government partner in RAK Energy Summit 2026, showcasing opportunities for energy, sustainability and industrial companies to establish a presence in the UAE and expand their operations in Ras Al Khaimah.

RAKEZ is highlighting its business-friendly ecosystem, extensive industrial infrastructure, flexible facility solutions and comprehensive business support services that cater to companies operating across the energy and sustainability value chains.

During the summit, RAKEZ joined five other entities, including RAK Municipality, Al Hamra, Marjan, RAK Properties, Aldar Properties, in signing a joint partnership pledge in support of Ras Al Khaimah’s Energy Performance Certificate (EPC) pilot programme.

The initiative aims to establish a standardised framework for assessing building energy performance, encourage energy efficiency improvements across existing properties and promote enhanced sustainability measures in new developments.

RAKEZ Group CEO Ramy Jallad said, “Through our participation in RAK Energy Summit, we aim to attract forward-looking ventures that will help shape the next generation of industries in the emirate.”

He added, “Building a sustainable economy requires us to look beyond attracting investment and consider how we develop, manage and future-proof our own infrastructure. Our support for the Energy Performance Certificate Programme is a step in that direction. By working collectively with key stakeholders, we can raise the standards of the built environment and lay the foundations for a more energy-efficient, resilient and competitive Ras Al Khaimah.”