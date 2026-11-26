DUBAI, 26th November, 2026 (WAM) -- Al Jalila Foundation has announced that the second edition of The Hope Run will take place on 12th December 2026 at Creek Park in Dubai, with the support of the Dubai Sports Council, to raise funds for the Cancer Patients Endowment.

The event will feature three distances of 1 km, 2.5 km, and 5 km, welcoming participants of all ages and fitness levels. More than 2,000 people are expected to take part.

The Race Village at Creek Park will open at 6:00 pm, ahead of the run's 7:30 pm start. Visitors can enjoy a range of activities for children and families, including interactive experiences, entertainment, and health awareness activities. The village will also feature a main stage for live announcements and free health screenings offered through the Wellness on Wheels initiative.

Shamma Alrafi, Director of Fundraising & Community Engagement at Al Jalila Foundation, said, “The Hope Run brings our community together for a meaningful cause. It is an opportunity for individuals and families to make a difference in the lives of cancer patients while celebrating the spirit of giving."

She added, “At Al Jalila Foundation, we believe that community involvement plays an important role in supporting patients and their families. We invite everyone to join us for the second edition of The Hope Run and be part of this initiative, which reflects Dubai Health’s vision to advance health for humanity."