DUBAI, 26th November, 2026 (WAM) -- Dr. Ahmad Belhoul Al Falasi, Minister of Sports, said the UAE has exceeded its National Sports Strategy - 2031 targets for medal achievements and talent identification, with Emirati athletes winning 3,123 medals by the end of 2025 and the number of sporting talents identified reaching 470, against a target of 300.

In statements to the Emirates News Agency (WAM), Al Falasi said UAE sports had shifted from focusing on achieving results to building an integrated system for developing champions, identifying and nurturing talent, and strengthening international and Olympic competitiveness.

He highlighted the UAE’s achievements at the Dakar 2026 Youth Olympic Games, where the country won five medals, including two golds for the first time in its participation history, compared with one silver at the Summer Youth Olympic Games Buenos Aires 2018.

The UAE also recorded its best-ever performance at the 20th Asian Games Aichi-Nagoya 2026, winning seven gold medals and ranking 13th overall and second among Arab countries.

The UAE also climbed 10 places in the Global Sports Power Index to rank 22nd globally and first among Arab countries.

Al Falasi said the ministry was nearing completion of the second phase of the National Sports Strategy - 2031, which focuses on developing competitive sports, expanding community participation and growing the sports economy. Evaluation results are expected to be announced in the first quarter of 2027.

On talent identification, he said more than 10,000 students from 570 schools were participating in the School Games this season, alongside more than 3,200 students from 50 universities in the University Games.

He said the ministry is developing an integrated athlete development pathway linking schools, universities, clubs, sports federations and elite sports programmes, while supporting athletes’ academic progress and involving families and coaches.

Al Falasi revealed that the UAE aims to qualify 30 athletes for the Olympic and Paralympic Games Brisbane 2032 through performance assessments, specialised training programmes and cooperation with the UAE Olympic Committee and sports federations.

He stressed that translating youth-level achievements into sustained competitiveness in senior competitions requires long-term preparation and regular international competitive experience.

On community sports, Al Falasi said the proportion of UAE residents adopting an active lifestyle had reached 76 percent, exceeding the 2031 national target of 75 percent. The ministry and its partners have organised hundreds of community sporting events to promote physical activity as part of everyday life.

Regarding the sports economy, he said the ministry was strengthening private-sector partnerships and attracting investment in sports technology, facilities, sports tourism, academies, training and athlete development services, and sports medicine.

The National Sports Strategy - 2031 aims to raise the sector’s contribution to non-oil gross domestic product (GDP) to 0.5 percent by 2031.

Al Falasi also highlighted efforts to strengthen sports federation governance, unify the national sports calendar, improve institutional performance and enhance service quality.

The ministry’s score in the assessment of government innovation enablers rose from 23 percent in 2023 to 91 percent in 2025, alongside improvements in customer satisfaction through digital transformation and streamlined procedures.