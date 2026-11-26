SHARJAH, 26th November, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, Wife of His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah, said that the future of any society is shaped long before children take their first steps beyond the family home. It begins with the nurturing and opportunities they receive in their earliest years, which is a belief that lies at the heart of Sharjah’s development approach.

Guided by the vision of His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, the Emirate has developed an integrated system that brings together education, healthcare and social services to create an environment that supports families, protects children’s rights and gives every child the opportunity to thrive and reach their full potential.

H.H. Sheikha Jawaher Al Qasimi made these remarks during the launch of the 2026 Global Report on Early Childhood Care and Education, organised by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) in Paris.

The report features Sharjah as its only case study from the Arab region, recognising the Emirate’s pioneering experience in establishing a supportive ecosystem for children and families.

H.H. Sheikha Jawaher also announced that Sharjah had accepted UNESCO’s proposal to establish the “Sheikh Dr Sultan Al Qasimi Global Award for Education in Early Childhood”. The award recognises His Highness’s international standing, his visionary leadership and his exceptional contributions to advancing education and early childhood development.

The Award, the first global initiative of its kind, will be presented every two years to honour individuals, organisations and initiatives that have made outstanding contributions to improving early childhood education and expanding access to its services. It aims to encourage knowledge exchange, inspire innovation, and promote best practices that shape the future of early childhood education worldwide.

Sheikha Jawaher expressed her appreciation to UNESCO for its continued efforts to place early childhood at the forefront of global development priorities. She emphasised that investing in children’s earliest years is ultimately an investment in the future of societies.

“For decades, His Highness has believed that building a person’s future does not begin when they enter school, nor when they reach adulthood and join the workforce that contributes to building society. It begins much earlier, in the earliest years of life, when a child’s personality takes shape, abilities begin to develop, and the foundation of their relationship with themselves, their family, and the world around them is formed," she said.

She said that this vision is brought to life through an integrated approach that places children’s well-being first, while recognising the crucial role of families in shaping their development.

“The strength of Sharjah’s experience lies not in the number of its institutions or initiatives, but in its ability to translate a shared vision into a connected and integrated system of action, where roles and responsibilities complement one another, and progress is guided by sound governance, knowledge, and continuous development," Sheikha Jawaher said.

She praised Sharjah’s longstanding strategic partnership with UNESCO, recalling the Emirate’s hosting of the 2023 Regional Early Childhood Care and Education Conference in the Arab States, which resulted in the “Sharjah Recommendations”, a framework aimed at strengthening regional policies and services for children and advancing a coordinated approach to early childhood care and education.

Sheikha Jawaher also highlighted the establishment of “the Centre of Excellence in Early Childhood” at Sharjah Education Academy, a regional platform dedicated to advancing knowledge and building professional capacities in the field.

Developed in partnership with UNESCO, the centre’s operational strategy is designed to support and strengthen an evidence-based approach that can further advance early childhood across the region.

She also welcomed UNESCO’s selection of Sharjah as the first Arab city to undergo the Early Childhood Care and Education Progress Assessment Tool for Transformation (ECCE-PATT). She noted that this selection, alongside the Emirate’s inclusion as the global report’s only Arab case study, reflects international recognition of Sharjah’s sustained efforts to support children.

Sheikha Jawaher stressed the importance of exchanging knowledge and expertise and enabling communities to benefit from the Emirate’s experience, contributing to collective global efforts to strengthen early childhood systems and give every child a better start in life.

“We live in a world where change is accelerating, and where skills, opportunities and challenges are constantly evolving. Yet one truth must remain constant: no society can secure its future unless it first secures the best possible beginning for its children,” she said.

Concluding her address, she reaffirmed Sharjah’s commitment to deepening its cooperation with UNESCO and partners worldwide to place children’s interests, dignity and rights at the forefront.

Dr. Muhadditha Al Hashimi, Chairperson of the Sharjah Private Education Authority and President of Sharjah Education Academy, said, “This international recognition is an occasion to celebrate the significant achievement made by the Emirate of Sharjah in the early childhood sector. It is the culmination of the vision of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, and the dedicated support and special attention H.H. Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi has given to families, childhood, and community development.”

Dr. Al Hashimi said that this achievement reflects Sharjah’s success in establishing an integrated early childhood care and education ecosystem. Sharjah Private Education Authority (SPEA) has played a central role in regulating the sector through policies and regulatory frameworks, enhancing service quality, and developing the Sharjah Framework for Nurseries and Early Childhood Centres Performance Review.

She added, “Sharjah Education Academy (SEA), through its supervision of Sharjah Government Nurseries (SN) and the establishment of six early childhood centres serving the kindergarten stage, providing a connected educational pathway that supports children’s readiness for transition to school education in line with international best practices, has further advanced quality by applying international research and best practices to develop educational competencies and leadership.

"Its partnerships with the University of Helsinki, Monash University, the University of Exeter, and the UK-based Childbase Partnership have also facilitated the transfer of global expertise, strengthened educational practices, and built capacity across the sector.”

These initiatives have reinforced Sharjah's reputation as a regional and global leader in early childhood care. Backed by a fully integrated system, the emirate is committed to ensuring that children's learning and growth continue without interruption, in a supportive environment that builds their abilities and helps them move confidently into the next stage of their education.