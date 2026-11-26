AJMAN, 26th November, 2026 (WAM) -- The Department of Finance in Ajman has signed a strategic cooperation agreement with the Global Innovation Institute (GInI) to strengthen institutional innovation capabilities, develop national talent and enhance government performance.

The agreement establishes a framework for knowledge exchange, professional development and the adoption of international best practices in innovation management and institutional excellence.

It was signed at the Government Innovation Platform at Flag Park by Marwan Ahmed Al Ali, Director-General of the Department of Finance in Ajman, and Muhannad Shaheen, GInI Regional Director for the Middle East and Africa.

The partnership aims to integrate talent development with innovation management through specialised expertise and joint programmes that equip employees with the skills and tools to translate ideas into practical initiatives.

Cooperation will also cover digital learning and knowledge management, facilitating access to educational resources, encouraging knowledge-sharing and harnessing institutional expertise to improve performance and support informed decision-making.

Areas of cooperation include exchanging research, studies, reports and international best practices, alongside expert guidance in strategic foresight, process improvement and government efficiency. The partnership will also focus on developing leadership, specialised and innovation capabilities, quality management, institutional excellence and impact measurement.

Abdulrahman Qasim, Director of the Strategy and Future Office at the Department of Finance in Ajman, said the agreement aligns international expertise with the department’s development priorities, integrating innovation and talent development efforts.

He highlighted digital learning and knowledge management as key priorities, noting that access to educational resources and knowledge-sharing would support continuous learning and translate institutional expertise into practical solutions.

Abdul Ghaffar Al Khaja, Director of the Financial Systems Technology Department, said, "Through our partnership with the Global Innovation Institute, we can draw on international expertise and leading practices to identify new opportunities for improvement and develop more effective approaches to our work. This supports our efforts to build a more efficient, agile, and future-ready government financial system."

Muhannad Shaheen said the agreement reflects the institute’s commitment to strengthening government entities’ innovation capabilities through knowledge exchange and professional development, helping develop practical solutions to improve government performance and service quality.