DUBAI, 26th November, 2026 (WAM) -- Equitativa Dubai Limited, manager of Emirates REIT (CEIC) PLC, has announced Emirates REIT’s intention to distribute the interim dividend of $7.25 million or USD 0.022716 per ordinary share in Q4 2026.

The latest distribution reflects the REIT’s continued commitment to delivering regular returns to investors, supported by its strong operational performance, high occupancy levels and disciplined financial management. The total distributions since June 2026 represent a total of USD 27.25 million.

Thierry Delvaux, Chief Executive Officer of Equitativa (Dubai), said: “We are pleased to announce this interim quarterly dividend payment as we continue to establish a sustainable framework for regular shareholder returns. This payment reflects the REIT’s strengthened financial position and robust cash generation, as well as our confidence in the underlying performance and resilience of our portfolio. We remain focused on maintaining resilient operational fundamentals and delivering sustainable value for our investors.”

The dividend payment is expected to be paid in cash by 31 December 2026 to shareholders of Emirates REIT on the register as of 17 December 2026.

Emirates REIT’s performance has also received industry recognition, with the REIT being awarded the Real Estate Investment Excellence Award at the MEA Investment Awards 2026. The judging panel recognised the remarkable financial restructuring and operational performance and shareholder returns achieved by the REIT.