ABU DHABI, 26th November, 2026 (WAM) -- The United Arab Emirates has expressed its solidarity with the Arab Republic of Egypt over the victims of two road collisions in Giza and Aswan governorates that resulted in a number of deaths and injuries.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) expressed its sincere condolences and sympathy to the families of the victims and to the Arab Republic of Egypt and its people over these tragedies, as well as its wishes for a speedy recovery for all the injured.