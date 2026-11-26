SHARJAH, 26th November, 2026 (WAM) -- Under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, H.H. Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and President of the University of Sharjah, attended the opening of the 58th General Conference of the Association of Arab Universities (AARU) on Thursday morning.

Hosted at the university’s Al Razi Hall, the conference is organised by the University of Sharjah in partnership with the University of Khorfakkan.

During the ceremony, H.H. the Ruler of Sharjah was presented with the Association of Arab Universities’ shield, accepted on his behalf by the Deputy Ruler of Sharjah from Dr Amr Ezzat Salama, Secretary-General of the Association.

The tribute recognises H.H.’s decades-long dedication to advancing education and supporting academic institutions both inside and outside the Emirate of Sharjah. His scholarly and leadership journey stands as a distinguished model uniting vision with action—blending deep pride in cultural identity with openness to broader horizons of human knowledge, alongside an enduring commitment to nurturing minds and empowering individuals.

The opening ceremony began with the national anthem of the United Arab Emirates, followed by a recitation of verses from the Holy Quran. Dr Esameldin Agamy, Chancellor of the University of Sharjah, then delivered an address expressing the university’s pride in the tribute paid to His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah. He noted that awarding the Association of Arab Universities’ shield reflects the appreciation of Arab universities for His Highness’s principled stances, his belief in the importance of academic collaboration across Arab institutions, and his distinguished contributions to global education and scientific research.

Dr Agamy highlighted H.H.’s numerous achievements in education and culture, both in Sharjah and internationally. These include establishing educational institutions, cultural and scientific complexes and centres, fostering a thriving academic and research environment, and launching initiatives that promote the Arabic language, history, arts, literature and heritage. Through an extensive network of cultural institutions and centres in Sharjah, across the Arab world and beyond, His Highness has also created opportunities for younger generations to express themselves, develop their talents and nurture their creativity.

In his address, Farraj Al-Ajmi, Director of the Department of Education, Education Affairs and Scientific Research at the League of Arab States, reaffirmed the League’s commitment to supporting initiatives that strengthen cooperation and integration among Arab universities. He highlighted the importance of continued coordination with relevant Arab organisations and institutions to advance joint programmes and projects and implement regional strategies for higher education and scientific research.

Al-Ajmi stressed the need to deepen Arab cooperation in digital transformation, artificial intelligence and emerging academic fields, while investing in the development of human capabilities and skills. He noted that these efforts are vital to preparing Arab universities for future challenges and strengthening their position in the global knowledge landscape.

Dr Amr Ezzat Salama, Secretary-General of the Association of Arab Universities, also addressed the gathering, highlighting the Association’s longstanding relationship with H.H. the Ruler of Sharjah, which continues to be remembered with deep appreciation and gratitude. He recalled that on 28 April 2009, H.H. inaugurated the Association’s permanent General Secretariat headquarters in Amman, Jordan, fully funding its construction, furnishing and equipment. More than a contribution to establishing a building, this gesture reflected His Highness’s strong belief in the importance of unified Arab academic efforts and cooperation among universities. In recognition of his generous support and enduring commitment to the Association’s mission, His Highness was awarded its Gold Medal and named Honorary President in 2009.

Salameh noted that the Association of Arab Universities continues to implement strategic initiatives to strengthen the competitiveness and integration of Arab higher education institutions. Key projects include the Arab University Rankings and the establishment of the Arab Regional Center for the International Institute of Online Education (IIOE), in partnership with UNESCO’s International Centre for Higher Education Innovation (UNESCO-ICHEI). These initiatives aim to accelerate digital transformation, promote the use of artificial intelligence and enhance academic capabilities across the region.

Attendees viewed a video presentation showcasing the Ruler of Sharjah’s longstanding dedication to establishing and supporting educational institutions, promoting science and knowledge, and strengthening organisations focused on advancing scientific research.

At the close of the opening ceremony, H.H. Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi presented membership certificates to the University of Khorfakkan and the University of Al Dhaid, officially welcoming both institutions into the Association of Arab Universities. He also recognised the conference’s sponsors and partners in appreciation of their support.