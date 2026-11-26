SHARJAH, 26th November, 2026 (WAM) -- Sheikh Fahim bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Department of Government Relations (DGR) and Chairman of the Higher Committee for Economic Integration in Sharjah, explored with Marie Audouard, Ambassador of France to the UAE, opportunities to expand cultural and educational partnerships between the emirate and French cities and strengthen institutional ties, in line with the UAE’s vision of advancing international cooperation and building partnerships with countries worldwide.

This came during a meeting at the House of Wisdom (HoW) as part of the French Ambassador’s official visit to Sharjah, in the presence of Sheikh Majid Al Qasimi, Director of DGR; Sheikha Raad Fahem Al Qasimi, Head of Cultural and Educational Relations at DGR; Antoine Alhéritière, Counsellor for Cooperation and Cultural Affairs at the French Embassy; and Salma El Karn, Scientific and Academic Cooperation Officer at the French Embassy.

Discussions covered several proposed initiatives and opportunities for future cooperation, including plans to hold the inaugural Francophone Conference in collaboration with DGR, the University of Sharjah and Alliance Française Sharjah. The French Ambassador also invited Sheikh Fahim to attend the 2027 Choose France Summit, accompanied by a delegation from Sharjah.

Both sides explored opportunities for joint programmes in language education, academic exchange, and scientific research, as well as cooperation in publishing, translation, libraries, and heritage preservation. They also discussed institutional coordination to support long-term projects focused on skills development and knowledge exchange.

Sheikh Fahim bin Sultan Al Qasimi noted that education, culture and research have been central to the UAE–France strategic partnership since 1971. Supported by dozens of institutional agreements, the UAE hosts the region’s largest network of French educational and cultural institutions, with Sharjah contributing through joint initiatives in archaeological research, education, publishing and cultural exchange.

He said: “Sharjah’s relationship with France offers a model for international cooperation based on shared intellectual interests and long-term investment in people and institutions. The expertise accumulated through this long-standing partnership gives us a strong foundation to develop new areas of collaboration and expand the scope of existing programmes in response to changing educational, cultural and research priorities.”

The French delegation began its visit at the French International School of Sharjah, touring its facilities, meeting students and staff, and learning about the school’s history and the activities of Alliance Française Sharjah.

They also met Professor Esameldin Agamy, Chancellor of the University of Sharjah, during a visit to the campus and learned about the university’s development since its establishment, its academic programmes and disciplines, and its academic and cultural partnerships with French institutions, including student exchanges and clinical training for medical students in France. The delegation also visited the College of Law’s Francophone Centre to learn about its objectives and activities.

The programme concluded at the House of Wisdom, where the delegation explored its facilities and the ongoing exhibition “In Due Measure: From Dot to Meaning”, and learned about its role in enriching cultural life and fostering cross-cultural knowledge exchange.

Sharjah’s cooperation with French institutions dates back to 1984, when the French archaeological mission began work in the emirate. Subsequent initiatives included the University of Sharjah’s agreement with the International Institute of French-Speaking and French-Inspired Law (IDEF) in 2016, Kalimat Group’s partnership with French publisher Gallimard in 2017, and Sharjah’s participation as a special guest at the Paris International Book Fair in 2018.

The establishment of Alliance Française Sharjah in 2022 strengthened educational and cultural ties. It was followed by a 2024 agreement with the American University of Sharjah to promote French-language education and cultural activities. In 2025, Sharjah Book Authority held talks with the National Library of France to explore cooperation in manuscripts, heritage and children’s literature.