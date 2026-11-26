DUBAI, 26th November, 2026 (WAM) -- Nakheel, a member of Dubai Holding Real Estate, has awarded Ginco General Contracting LLC a main construction contract worth over AED 1.4 billion to deliver 176 villas across four fronds of Palm Jebel Ali, advancing the island’s residential development.

The contract covers 128 Beach Villas and 48 Coral Villas on Fronds A, B, C and D. Ginco’s scope includes civil, structural and architectural works, mechanical, electrical and plumbing installations, interior fit-outs and external works, with construction expected to take 24 months from commencement of works.

Khalid Al Malik, Chief Executive Officer of Dubai Holding Real Estate, said: “Palm Jebel Ali is a defining destination in Dubai’s coastal growth, and this award brings a further 176 homes to the island. We have a responsibility to create connected, enduring communities that enhance quality of life for residents. Our continued partnership with Ginco supports that responsibility as Palm Jebel Ali takes shape.”

Gheyath Mohammad Gheyath, Founder and Chairman of Ginco General Contracting, said: “This appointment extends our partnership with Nakheel on Palm Jebel Ali. Our teams will bring together civil construction, building services and interior fit-out expertise to deliver the 176 villas to Nakheel’s specifications. Coordinating these disciplines will be central to maintaining quality throughout the construction programme.”

The villas will combine spacious interiors with beach access and views across the Arabian Gulf. The award follows the unveiling of 44 beachfront villas from the Beach and Coral Collections on Frond F, marking further progress across Palm Jebel Ali’s residential neighbourhoods.

Palm Jebel Ali comprises seven islands and 16 fronds, with more than 120 kilometres of coastline and over 90 kilometres of beachfront.

Located in Dubai’s southern growth corridor, the development supports the objectives of the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan and Dubai Economic Agenda D33.