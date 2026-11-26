ABU DHABI, 26th November, 2026 (WAM) -- Healthy Living – Abu Dhabi’s government-led movement for prevention and well-being, in collaboration with the Abu Dhabi Registration Authority (ADRA), the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development’s (ADDED) arm to develop and regulate the business sector in the emirate, has announced a new policy requiring nutritional and calorie information to be displayed across restaurant menus throughout the emirate.

The initiative aims to improve transparency across the food environment by providing residents with clear nutritional information at the point of choice, enabling more informed decisions when dining out.

It was developed in close collaboration with the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi (DoH), the Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre (ADPHC), the Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority (ADAFSA) and Abu Dhabi Quality and Conformity Council (QCC), reflecting the cross-sector commitment to make healthier living more accessible and sustainable, embedding prevention into everyday life.

The new policy aligns with ADRA’s approach and advanced regulatory frameworks to provide the right balance between business growth and the protection of consumer and trademark rights. This further strengthens Abu Dhabi’s position as one of the world’s most dynamic and competitive hubs for business and investment.

It requires all establishments serving ready-to-eat food and beverages - including restaurants, cafés, food trucks and entertainment venues - to display calorie information clearly across both physical and digital menus. This includes menu booklets, online menus, in-store displays, self-order kiosks, drive-through menus, promotional materials, and flyers. Temporary food services operating for less than six months, such as festivals and events, are exempt from the requirements.

Under the new requirements, eligible establishments must clearly display the calorie content of each food and beverage item in kilocalories (kcal) across all menus, accompanied by reference information on average daily calorie intake for adults and children. Additional nutritional information, including macronutrient values, will also be available to consumers upon request.

To ensure consistency and minimise discrepancies in calorie calculations, five standardised tools have been approved, including ADPHC SEHHI Calorie Calculator, which will be available free of charge.

Mohamed Munif Al Mansoori, Director General of ADRA, said: “Our collaboration with Healthy Living reflects our commitment to provide consumers with sufficient information to make informed decisions, placing their health, safety, and well-being at the top of our priorities.

Transparency breeds trust, which is essential for the long-term success of the business sector. As we raise awareness among consumers about their rights and ensure a robust regulatory environment, we urge economic establishments in the food and beverage activity to provide clear nutritional information. We will continue working closely with relevant entities to ensure that commercial entities are supported in the transition."

His Excellency Dr. Ahmed AlKhazraji, Executive Director of Healthy Living, said, "Most of us in Abu Dhabi eat out or order in more than we cook at home. The choice of what to eat will always be personal. What we are changing is not the choice but the system around it – the information available at the moment it is made and the environment in which that decision happens. People can only make informed choices when they have clear information, and that depends on the system as much as it does on the individual.

By working closely with our partners to hardwire prevention into everyday life, we are making the healthy choice the easy choice. This is one of several steps we are taking to improve access to information, increase transparency and create healthier food environments that support better long-term health.”

To better understand local consumer behaviours and preferences, Healthy Living worked with the Behavioural Science Group to conduct research assessing how calorie labelling influences food choices and supports informed decision-making.

Commenting on the findings, Rasha Attar, Director of the Behavioural Science Group said: “Our research with more than 5,000 UAE residents found that menu labelling helps people choose healthier meals and gives them a clearer picture of how many calories they are actually ordering. It also demonstrated strong public support for the initiative, with 94 per cent of participants supporting the introduction of calorie information on menus. These insights provided locally grounded evidence on how people understand and respond to nutritional information, helping inform the initiative's design and implementation.”

To support establishments in implementing the new requirements, a six-month grace period will be provided. The policy will come into effect on 1 June 2027, allowing businesses time to update menus, complete nutritional assessments, and prepare for implementation.

This policy sits within a growing ecosystem of cross-sectoral initiatives being implemented across government and in partnership with the private sector under Healthy Living to improve the food environment, spanning responsible food and beverage placement standards in supermarkets, responsible out-of-home advertising of food and beverage products, food reformulation, and healthier meal provision in schools.

Together, these initiatives reflect Abu Dhabi's coordinated approach to prevention, bringing together government, the private sector and communities to create food environments where healthier choices are easier, more accessible and part of everyday life.