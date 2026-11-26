DUBAI, 26th November, 2026 (WAM) -- The Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET) has supported more than 100 factories across seven target sectors through its Industry 4.0 Boost Programme, helping manufacturers assess their operations, identify opportunities to improve productivity, and develop practical roadmaps for adopting advanced technologies.

Assessments conducted under the programme indicate that participating factories could achieve productivity gains of 15–20% on average, and up to 30% in some cases, potentially generating an additional AED3.1 billion in factory revenue and contributing AED1 billion to GDP.

The programme’s progress was highlighted at the flagship Dubai Industry 4.0 Forum, which was held at Raffles Dubai in Wafi. The forum brought together 190 manufacturers, technology solution providers and industry experts from across Dubai’s manufacturing sector to share practical experiences, discuss operational opportunities and challenges, recognise progress achieved to date, and explore how Industry 4.0 technologies can enhance factory productivity and competitiveness.

The forum also saw the launch of Dubai’s Industry 4.0 Success Stories, a publication featuring selected examples from participating factories to help other manufacturers better understand the programme’s approach and explore how similar improvements could be introduced in their own operations.

By helping manufacturers generate greater value from their operations, the Industry 4.0 Boost Programme supports the objectives of the Dubai Economic Agenda D33, which aims to double the size of Dubai’s economy and increase the manufacturing sector’s value added. Enhancing productivity across Dubai’s manufacturing base has become particularly important amid growing supply chain challenges and rising cost pressures.

The Industry 4.0 Boost Programme has been developed and implemented over the past three years by the Dubai Economic Development Corporation (DEDC), the economic development arm of DET. It focuses on identifying operational bottlenecks, assessing digital maturity, and benchmarking factory performance against industry best practices. The resulting findings and recommendations help manufacturers prioritise improvements based on their specific operational needs. International management consulting firm Kearney is the content partner for the current programme.

Hadi Badri, CEO of the Dubai Economic Development Corporation, said: “Building a more productive manufacturing sector is central to the Dubai Economic Agenda D33. We are working with manufacturers to translate that ambition into practical improvements on the factory floor, helping businesses strengthen their operations and make informed decisions about the technologies that can support their growth. Our focus is on enabling manufacturers to produce more efficiently, compete in new markets and build the capabilities needed for long-term growth. The potential identified through this programme is significant, as more manufacturers translate opportunities for growth into sustained operational improvements. By sharing the experiences of factories that have already made progress, we aim to encourage more manufacturers to take the next step towards achieving lasting gains in productivity and competitiveness.”

Three participating manufacturers were recognised at the forum for their achievements in operational maturity, productivity improvement and advanced manufacturing capabilities.

Jotun received the Future-Ready Factory Award for achieving the highest overall maturity score in the Dubai Industry 4.0 assessment, which evaluates maturity across factory operations.

Jubaili Bros received the Productivity Excellence Champion Award for recording the highest percentage improvement in productivity, measured nine months after participating in the programme.

ACME received the Manufacturing Technology Leader Award for achieving the highest score against the assessment’s infrastructure and technology criteria.