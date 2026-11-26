BUDAPEST, 26th November, 2026 (WAM) -- Rashed Abdulla Alteneiji presented a copy of his credentials as Ambassador of the United Arab Emirates to Hungary to Mariann Szücs, Chief of the Diplomatic Protocol Department at the Hungarian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Szücs wished Alteneiji success in his duties to strengthen bilateral relations between the two countries, affirming her country’s readiness to provide all possible support to facilitate his mission, which would contribute to advancing ties and reinforcing cooperation.

For his part, Alteneiji expressed his pride in representing the UAE in Hungary, reaffirming his commitment to strengthening bilateral relations across various fields to reinforce cooperation between the two countries.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed prospects and areas of cooperation between the UAE and Hungary and explored ways to develop them to advance the shared interests of both countries and their peoples.