ABU DHABI, 26th November, 2026 (WAM) -- ADNOC Logistics & Services (ADNOC L&S) announced with great sadness that a Jordanian crew member who had been missing since the attack on one of its vessels in the Strait of Hormuz on 17th November has been found dead.

In a statement, the company extended its deepest condolences and sympathies to his family, affirming that it was providing them with all necessary support at this difficult time. Out of respect for his family's privacy, no further personal details will be released, added the statement.

The company said 11 crew members sustained wounds in the attack, nine of whom have been discharged from hospital, while two continue to receive medical care.

The company urged the public to obtain information solely from official sources and to avoid circulating rumours or unverified information.