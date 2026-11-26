ABU DHABI, 26th November, 2026 (WAM) -- Ahead of Liwa International Festival 2027 (Liwa 2027), Experience Abu Dhabi has launched a creative campaign that has taken over the Exosphere of Sphere from today until November 29.

The takeover showcases the festival's distinctive desert landscape and thrilling motorsport competitions. Seen from a bird's-eye view, off-road trucks, buggies and dirt bikes race across a towering sand dune, craving dramatic trails through the sand in a fully immersive 360-degree display that brings the thrill of Liwa Desert to the world’s most talked-about digital canvases. The perspective then shifts to put viewers in the driver's seat, creating the sensation of racing across the desert themselves.

The Liwa Desert is also known to international audiences as a filming location for the blockbuster Dune films, in which its vast dunes stood in for the fictional planet Arrakis.

Liwa International Festival 2027 returns to the Liwa Desert in Al Dhafra Region from 11 December 2026 to 2 January 2027. Set against Tal Moreeb, the UAE’s tallest dune at more than 300 metres, the 23-day festival offers a celebration of Emirati heritage, motorsport, international entertainment and family fun.