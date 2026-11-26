ABU DHABI, 26th November, 2026 (WAM) -- Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, received Musa Xhaferi, Chairman of the Committee on Foreign Policy and Foreign Trade at the Parliament of the Republic of North Macedonia, at his majlis in Abu Dhabi during Xhaferi’s working visit to the United Arab Emirates.

Sheikh Nahyan welcomed Xhaferi, wished him a successful visit and expressed hope that it would strengthen relations between the UAE and the Republic of North Macedonia and expand cooperation in areas of mutual interest.

They exchanged views on promoting tolerance and coexistence and encouraging dialogue across cultures and faiths. They also highlighted the importance of these values in supporting peace and stability and strengthening understanding and mutual respect among countries and peoples.

Xhaferi thanked Sheikh Nahyan for his warm welcome and reaffirmed the Republic of North Macedonia’s commitment to strengthening relations and expanding cooperation with the UAE.