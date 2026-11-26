ABU DHABI, 26th November, 2026 (WAM) -- In the presence of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, and H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Council, the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA) held its second Board of Directors meeting of 2026, chaired by H.H. Sheikh Tahnoon bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Ruler of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of ADIA’s Board of Directors.

The meeting was attended by H.H. Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Managing Director of ADIA; Ahmad Mubarak bin Nawi AlMazrouei; Jassem Mohamed Bu Ataba Al Zaabi; Khalil Mohammed Sharif Foulathi; Hamad Mohammed Al Hurr Al Suwaidi; and Musabah Khamis Al Mazrouei, the Board Rapporteur.

The board discussed ADIA's 2026 performance, projected returns, and the latest sector, regional, and global market developments. The board was also updated on the use and development of AI across ADIA’s departments.