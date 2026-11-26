AL AIN, 26th November, 2026 (WAM) -- Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, visited the second edition of the Al Ain International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition (AAIHEX) 2026 on Thursday.

The exhibition is taking place at ADNEC Centre Al Ain under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler’s Representative in Al Ain Region. ADNEC Group, a Modon company, is organising the event in strategic partnership with the Emirates Falconers’ Club.

Sheikh Nahyan was accompanied by Humaid Matar Al Dhaheri, Group Chief Executive Officer of ADNEC Group, and several of the group’s senior executives. He toured the exhibition stands and explored its various sectors, receiving briefings from exhibitors on their key products and services. These included UAE companies specialising in hunting, falconry and equestrian sports, as well as participating international brands.

Sheikh Nahyan praised the organisation of the exhibition and the range of products on display. He commended ADNEC Group and its partners for their efforts to expand participation and deliver strong growth in the event’s second edition. He noted that this growth reflected interest among companies and industry organisations and demonstrated the organisers’ ability to stage an event that celebrates Emirati heritage while creating business opportunities for companies in these sectors.

He highlighted the exhibition’s role in celebrating and preserving Emirati heritage and passing it on to younger generations. He noted that falconry and equestrian sports are an integral part of the UAE’s heritage and that the demonstrations and competitions give young people a chance to see the skills involved first-hand and learn from practitioners who have helped keep these traditions alive across generations.

Sheikh Nahyan welcomed the strong presence of UAE companies alongside international brands, noting that the range of exhibitors reflected confidence in the event. He said the exhibition gives UAE companies an opportunity to present their products and services to visitors and industry professionals, exchange expertise with other exhibitors and explore opportunities for collaboration in hunting, falconry and equestrian sports.

He also commended the organisers for offering a programme that caters to all members of the family. He noted that taking part in activities and watching demonstrations together gives parents an opportunity to introduce their children to different aspects of Emirati heritage, from traditional sports to arts and handicrafts.

The exhibition covers 14 sectors, including hunting, falconry, equestrian sports, camels, Arabian Salukis, hunting and camping equipment, outdoor recreational vehicles, and off-road travel, as well as environmental conservation, cultural heritage, arts and handicrafts.

The exhibition runs until 29 November 2026 at ADNEC Centre Al Ain. It spans 35,000 square metres and brings together 1,020 exhibitors and brands, a 17 per cent increase in participation compared with the inaugural edition. The first edition drew 116,617 visitors, the highest attendance recorded at ADNEC Centre Al Ain.

The five-day programme features a range of demonstrations, competitions and activities for the whole family. The exhibition is open daily from 10 am to 10 pm.