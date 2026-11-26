ABU DHABI, 26th November, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, has congratulated Ģirts Jaunzems on his appointment as Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Latvia.

During a telephone call, the two ministers discussed bilateral relations between the UAE and Latvia and opportunities to further strengthen cooperation across various fields to serve the mutual interests of both countries.

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah wished Jaunzems every success in his new role, reaffirming his keenness to work with him to advance bilateral cooperation and bring further prosperity and well-being to their peoples.