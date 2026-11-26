DUBAI, 26th November, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance of the UAE, today met with His Excellency François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Finance and National Revenue of Canada.

During the meeting, held at H.H.’s office in Dubai, Sheikh Maktoum welcomed the Canadian minister and highlighted the importance of the growing bilateral relations between the UAE and Canada, particularly in the areas of finance, economics, trade and investment. H.H. noted both countries’ commitment to expanding cooperation in support of their mutual interests and development goals.

The meeting explored ways to strengthen financial and economic cooperation and expand investment partnerships. Discussions also focused on how both countries could build on their economic strengths to support sustainable growth and open new avenues for collaboration between their public and private sectors.

Sheikh Maktoum said the UAE is keen to deepen economic ties with countries around the world and strengthen cooperation based on shared interests, guided by its open economic approach and ambitious development vision. H.H. also pointed to the promising opportunities offered by the UAE’s business and investment environment, supported by advanced infrastructure and a flexible legislative and regulatory framework that keeps pace with global economic developments.

The meeting also covered the new opportunities offered by the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement between the UAE and Canada and its potential to boost trade and investment flows, expand cooperation in sectors of mutual priority, enhance the competitiveness of both economies and further strengthen bilateral relations.

The Canadian minister’s visit to the UAE is part of a Gulf tour aimed at strengthening economic and strategic partnerships, expanding trade and investment opportunities, and supporting Canada’s efforts to diversify its trade relations.

The meeting was attended by Mohamed bin Hadi Al Hussaini, Minister of State for Financial Affairs; Sultan bin Saeed Al Mansoori, Chairman of Dubai Chambers; Essa Kazim, Governor of the Dubai International Financial Centre; and Abdulrahman Al Neyadi, UAE Ambassador to Canada.