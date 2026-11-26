DUBAI, 26th November, 2026 (WAM) -- The 31st International Symposium on Electronic/Emerging Art (ISEA2026 Dubai) concluded on 15 November following 10 days of artistic exploration, research and cultural exchange that brought together artists, researchers, innovators and specialists from around the world.

Hosted by Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture), with Zayed University as its academic partner, the symposium was held under the theme ‘ELYAH: Constellating Place, Data & Identity’. The largest edition in the symposium’s history provided an international platform to explore the intersection of art, science and technology, expanding the possibilities for creative expression and encouraging dialogue across cultures and disciplines.

The event marked an important milestone in Dubai Culture’s efforts to advance its Digital Arts Roadmap, strengthen the digital and emerging arts sector, and develop an integrated ecosystem that supports talent, research and artistic innovation. It also contributed to the Authority’s wider vision of positioning Dubai as a global cultural reference, a leader in innovation, a driver of the creative economy, and rooted in Emirati heritage.

Maitha Ali Al Blooshi, Director of the Emerging Arts Department at Dubai Culture and Executive Director of ISEA2026 Dubai, said hosting the symposium marked an important step in advancing Dubai’s digital and emerging arts sector. She highlighted the strength of the emirate’s cultural and creative sector and its ability to attract international talent, encourage interdisciplinary collaboration and create opportunities for artistic innovation.

Al Blooshi said: “ISEA2026 Dubai brought together an exceptional diversity of artistic perspectives, research and expertise, creating a space where creativity, science and technology could inspire one another. Over 10 days, the symposium gave artists opportunities to experiment, exchange knowledge and explore new approaches to their practice, while enabling emerging talent to connect with international specialists and gain valuable experience. These interactions are essential to advancing digital and emerging arts, strengthening local capabilities and creating new possibilities for artistic production and collaboration.”

She added: “The success of this edition reflects Dubai’s ability to host major international cultural events and bring together talent, expertise and innovation from around the world. It also reinforces our commitment to the sustainable development of the digital arts sector, enabling artists to develop their capabilities, engage with new technologies and contribute their perspectives to global artistic dialogue. We see the relationships, knowledge and creative possibilities generated through ISEA2026 as the foundation for future collaborations and initiatives that will support the continued growth of the sector.”

Held in a hybrid format, ISEA2026 Dubai attracted more than 16,000 visitors and participants across its Online Academic Programme and citywide Artistic Programme. Together, the two programmes created opportunities for artists, researchers and creative practitioners to share knowledge, explore emerging technologies and develop new approaches to artistic expression. The symposium received 1,041 submissions, reflecting the breadth of international engagement and interest in digital and emerging arts. This edition also demonstrated the importance of collaboration between cultural, academic and creative institutions in advancing interdisciplinary research and supporting artistic development.

Accessible to participants worldwide, the Online Academic Programme featured more than 145 academic papers, over 50 artist talks and practitioner sessions, and more than 10 workshops. It also included more than 45 workshops, panel discussions and presentations across four Special Tracks, seven Eco Lab workshops and over 20 institutional presentations.

The core academic sessions centred on four themes: ‘Celestial Dialogues’, ‘Charting Constellations’, ‘Eco-Tech Futures’ and ‘Starlinked Worlds’. These explored the relationships between place, memory, identity and emerging technologies, alongside environmental responsibility, cultural diversity and the future of human interaction in digital spaces.

Through presentations, discussions and collaborative exchanges, participants examined how artistic practice can respond to technological transformation while remaining connected to cultural identity and human values. Key topics included the role of artificial intelligence in creative production, the use of digital technologies to reinterpret cultural memory, and the potential of art to address environmental and social challenges. The programme also highlighted the importance of strengthening partnerships between cultural institutions, universities and technology specialists to advance research, encourage experimentation and expand opportunities for creative practitioners.

The Artistic Programme brought more than 100 artworks to over 20 locations across Dubai, transforming cultural venues, historic neighbourhoods, architectural landmarks and public spaces into settings for artistic discovery. Through immersive installations, projections and interactive experiences, participating artists used light, sound, data, artificial intelligence and virtual reality to explore relationships between people, place, identity and the natural world. The citywide programme also introduced digital and emerging arts to wider audiences, encouraging public participation and offering opportunities to encounter new forms of artistic expression in familiar urban spaces.

Among the programme’s highlights was a large-scale display at Burj Khalifa, where imagery inspired by stars, light and the symposium’s visual identity brought the story of ELYAH to the tower’s façade. At Expo City Dubai, ‘A Night Under the Stars’ transformed Al Wasl Dome into an immersive artistic setting combining sound and visuals. At Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC), six digital artworks illuminated the façade of The Gate building, exploring connections between nature, memory, identity and technology.

The programme also extended to Al Shindagha Museum, Al Fahidi Historical Neighbourhood, Al Safa Art & Design Library, Dubai Design District (d3), ARTE Museum Dubai, Kanvas, The Foundry, Theatre of Digital Art (TODA) and Museum of Light at Wasl Tower, among other venues. These experiences offered diverse interpretations of the symposium’s central themes, demonstrating how emerging technologies can help artists revisit cultural narratives, engage with contemporary issues and develop new ways of interacting with audiences.

Across both programmes, Emirati and regional artists and creative practitioners had opportunities to present their work, contribute their perspectives and engage with an international network of artists, researchers and cultural institutions. These exchanges reflected the diversity of Dubai’s creative community and reinforced the importance of connecting local talent with global expertise to support artistic development, collaboration and the creation of new work.

The conclusion of ISEA2026 Dubai marks a new chapter in the development of the emirate’s digital and emerging arts sector. By connecting international expertise with local creative talent, encouraging experimentation and bringing contemporary artistic practices into public spaces, the symposium has laid the foundations for continued artistic exchange and innovation. Its lasting value lies in the opportunities these connections create for new research, partnerships and creative production, supporting Dubai’s ambition to help shape the future of art at the intersection of culture, science and technology.

In 2025, Dubai won the bid to host ISEA2026. In 2027, the emirate is set to pass the baton to the city selected to host the next edition. First held in the Netherlands in 1988, the symposium now operates under the umbrella of the University for the Creative Arts in the United Kingdom. More than 30 cities worldwide, including Paris, Montréal and Barcelona, have hosted ISEA, a leading international event at the intersection of art, science and technology.