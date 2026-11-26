ABU DHABI, 26th November, 2026 (WAM) -- Saqr Ghobash, Speaker of the Federal National Council (FNC), and Dr. Ibrahim Tarawneh, Speaker of Jordan's House of Representatives, discussed strengthening parliamentary cooperation during official talks at the FNC HQ in Abu Dhabi.

The talks came during Tarawneh's official visit to the UAE at the invitation of the FNC.

The two sides affirmed the strength of the long-standing fraternal relations between the UAE and Jordan under the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and His Majesty King Abdullah II bin Al Hussein of Jordan.

They discussed bilateral cooperation, parliamentary coordination, exchanges of legislative and oversight expertise, and Arab, regional and international issues of mutual interest, particularly Arab national security and solidarity.

Ghobash congratulated Tarawneh on his election and invited him to participate in the Parliamentary Event on the occasion of the 2026 UN Water Conference on 8 December 2026 in Abu Dhabi, highlighting water security as a shared strategic priority.

He highlighted the historical foundations of bilateral relations laid by the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan and King Hussein bin Talal, reaffirming the UAE's solidarity with Jordan in confronting extremism and terrorism.

Ghobash stressed the importance of activating the Parliamentary Friendship Committee, implementing existing memoranda of understanding and developing parliamentary practices in response to rapid technological and economic changes.

He also praised Jordan's humanitarian cooperation with the UAE in delivering aid to the Palestinian people through Operation Chivalrous Knight 3 and Operation Birds of Goodness.

Tarawneh affirmed the strength of bilateral relations and the importance of further parliamentary cooperation, extending an official invitation to Ghobash to visit Jordan.

The meeting was attended by FNC members and senior officials, as well as the Jordanian Ambassador to the UAE.