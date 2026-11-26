ABU DHABI, 26th November, 2026 (WAM) -- The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) forecasts fair to partly cloudy weather tomorrow, with low clouds over islands and some coastal and western areas, and a chance of light rain.

Conditions will become humid at night and on Saturday morning over some coastal and inland areas, with a chance of fog or mist formation.

Winds will be light to moderate, freshening at times, southeasterly to northwesterly, at speeds of 10 to 25 km/h, reaching 35 km/h.

The sea will be slight in both the Arabian Gulf and the Sea of Oman.