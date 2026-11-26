AJMAN, 26th November, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman and Chairman of the Executive Council, affirmed that Ajman Chamber plays an important role in supporting the private sector and stimulating economic activity in the emirate. He expressed his hope that this role would continue to grow and that the Chamber would strengthen its engagement with investors and entrepreneurs through practical initiatives that respond to their needs, support business growth and enhance Ajman’s investment appeal.

H.H. Sheikh Ammar made these remarks during a visit to Ajman Chamber, where he toured its headquarters and congratulated the Chairman and members of its new Board of Directors on the trust placed in them by H.H. Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Ajman, under Amiri Decree No. (8) of 2026 concerning the reconstitution of the Board of Directors. He wished them success in fulfilling their responsibilities.

H.H. Sheikh Ammar expressed his hope that the new Board would continue to build on previous achievements and strengthen the Chamber’s role in serving the business community and responding to its evolving needs.

During the visit, His Highness also honoured members of the previous Board of Directors, led by Engineer Abdullah Al Muwaiji, in recognition of their efforts and contributions to serving the Chamber and the emirate’s economy.

Ajman Chamber’s new Board of Directors is chaired by Sheikh Sultan bin Saqr Al Nuaimi, with Mohammed Khalifa bin Salmeen Al Aryani serving as First Vice Chairman and Marwan Hussein Mohammed Al Shaali as Second Vice Chairman.

The Board’s members also include Dr Amna Khalifa Al Ali; Maryam Khalifa Issa Al Jarman; Mohammed Rashid bin Jabr Al Suwaidi; Sara Abdullah Mohammed Al Murad; Saud Abdullah Saeed Al Nuaimi; and Michel Deeb Hanna.