AJMAN, 26th November, 2026 (WAM) -- The Department of Finance in Ajman has announced the full automation of tax return filing for its tax group, becoming the first government entity in the UAE to establish direct digital integration with the Federal Tax Authority (FTA) for the automated submission of consolidated tax returns.

The achievement supports the objectives of the UAE’s Zero Government Bureaucracy Programme and advances the delivery of seamless, integrated government services across Ajman.

The project forms part of the Department’s ongoing efforts to redesign and simplify government financial procedures. By transitioning from traditional processes to integrated digital workflows, the Department has reduced procedural steps, accelerated processing times, and eased administrative burdens, contributing to a more efficient and responsive government financial system.

Through direct integration with the FTA, the entire process, from data preparation to consolidated tax return submission, is now fully automated. The integration enhances data accuracy and reliability while bringing all stages of the process into a unified digital workflow covering the 17 government entities within the tax group.

The achievement marks the culmination of a phased development process that saw tax return filing evolve from manual procedures to partial automation and, ultimately, full digital integration with the FTA. As a result, the time required to prepare consolidated tax returns decreased from three days to five minutes, with the process achieving a 100% automation rate.

The project demonstrates the Department’s approach to advancing zero government bureaucracy through comprehensive process redesign and digital integration. By simplifying workflows and reducing administrative burdens, the Department enables employees to dedicate greater time and resources to higher-value tasks, enhancing operational efficiency and the quality of institutional performance.

Abdulaziz Mohammed Al Mulla, Director General of the Federal Tax Authority, emphasised that the initiative strengthens cooperation and integration among government entities, supporting the UAE’s efforts to accelerate digital transformation, reinforce its global economic standing, and advance an integrated and transparent tax system that facilitates compliance and promotes fiscal sustainability.

He said: “Automated tax return filing is among several tax services that the FTA has significantly enhanced as part of its broader strategy. Guided by the directives of our wise leadership, we continue to implement the third cycle of the Zero Government Bureaucracy Programme, redesigning government services and enhancing the customer experience. The measures introduced have simplified tax procedures and accelerated their completion, while automation has strengthened our ability to harness artificial intelligence to improve the accuracy of our outputs, enhance operational efficiency, and deliver more proactive digital services.”

Marwan Ahmed Al Ali, Director General of the Department of Finance in Ajman, said: “Establishing direct digital integration with the Federal Tax Authority and fully automating tax return filing marks a significant milestone in our efforts to modernise and simplify government financial operations. It reflects our commitment to translating the objectives of the Zero Government Bureaucracy Programme into practical solutions that deliver measurable results and tangible improvements to the customer experience.”

HE Al Ali added that the Department will continue investing in advanced digital solutions and strengthening integration across government systems and entities. These efforts support the development of a more efficient, agile, and future-ready financial ecosystem that responds to the priorities of the Ajman Government and advances the objectives of Ajman Vision 2030, particularly in government leadership, innovation, and results-driven performance.

Yousuf Murad, Tax Affairs Office Manager at the Department of Finance in Ajman, said: “The full automation of tax return filing for the tax group demonstrates how process redesign and direct digital integration can translate the objectives of zero government bureaucracy into measurable results. The project has accelerated tax return submission, streamlined workflows, replaced traditional documentation with digital processes, and optimised the use of human resources, while enhancing the accuracy and reliability of financial outputs.”

He added: “The performance indicators demonstrate the scale of this transformation. The number of process steps decreased from 25 to seven, representing a 72% reduction, while procedures were reduced by 60%, from five to two. The project eliminated all 10 previously required forms and supporting documents, increased the automation rate from 0% to 100%, and reduced the number of fields requiring completion from 63 to two, representing a 96.8% reduction. Overall processing time decreased by more than 99%, from five working days to just 10 minutes, marking a significant advancement in operational efficiency and resource management.”

The achievement reinforces the Department of Finance in Ajman’s commitment to embedding innovation, continuous improvement, and digital integration across government financial operations. By harnessing technology to fundamentally redesign service delivery, the Department continues to advance a government financial model centred on simplicity, efficiency, transparency, and reliability, supporting Ajman’s wider ambitions for government excellence and sustainable development.