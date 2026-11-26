ABU DHABI, 26th November, 2026 (WAM) -- TAMM, Abu Dhabi’s government services platform, has been named the world’s best AI City App as Abu Dhabi climbed to third overall in Counterpoint Research’s 2026 Global AI Cities Index.

Abu Dhabi rose from eighth in 2025, reinforcing the emirate’s mission to become the world’s first AI-native government by 2027. The top three were separated by just 1.4 points, with Singapore scoring 65.9, Seoul 64.9 and Abu Dhabi 64.5 out of 100.

For the first time, Counterpoint’s index includes an AI City App category. It assesses the sophistication of AI-powered city services, rather than the number of apps available. Counterpoint used TAMM as the benchmark for the new category’s highest score, with the platform receiving 5.00, the only maximum rating among the 100 cities assessed. The highest scores recognise services that use AI to deliver personalised, proactive experiences and complete transactions end to end.

Abu Dhabi also ranked first globally for AI Governance and Mobile Broadband, receiving maximum scores in both. The index assesses cities across 10 categories, including Public Sector and Private Sector Initiatives.

His Excellency Ahmed Tamim Hisham Al Kuttab, Chairman of the Department of Government Enablement – Abu Dhabi (DGE), said: “Abu Dhabi’s ambition to become the world’s first AI-native government is ultimately about making government simpler and proactive. TAMM shows what that means in practice: services designed around people's lives, with AI helping government anticipate needs and act, rather than waiting for people to ask.

“This recognition is encouraging, but our focus is not the ranking itself. It is continuing to build a model of government where technology operates at scale while remaining firmly centred on the people it serves.”

Developed by DGE, in collaboration with more than 45 entities across the emirate, TAMM provides access to more than 1,200 public and private-sector services to 4.9 million users through one platform. TAMM has a customer satisfaction score of 94.5 per cent, compared with 78 per cent in 2022, before AI was integrated into the platform.

TAMM AutoGov, launched in October 2025 as the world’s first AI public servant, can complete routine government tasks on behalf of users, including renewing licences, settling payments and booking healthcare appointments.

Counterpoint’s assessment also recognised the wider ecosystem supporting Abu Dhabi’s position. The index cited activity across AI education, financial services, healthcare, software, data-centre infrastructure and city management, involving organisations including Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence, G42, Presight and Microsoft.

In October 2026, Abu Dhabi launched TAMM Global to make the technology and expertise developed through TAMM available to governments internationally for the first time.

Singapore topped the 2026 Global AI Cities Index with 65.9 points, followed by Seoul in second place with 64.9 points, Abu Dhabi in third with 64.5 points, Dubai in fourth with 62.4 points, San Francisco in fifth with 57.0 points, London in sixth with 52.6 points, Beijing in seventh with 51.4 points, Shanghai in eighth with 46.6 points, Shenzhen in ninth with 46.5 points and Hong Kong in tenth with 43.1 points. Tokyo (40.1 points), Boston (38.7 points), New York (37.7 points), Washington (37.1 points) and Bengaluru (36.3 points) ranked 11th to 15th, respectively.