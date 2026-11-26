DUBAI, 26th November, 2026 (WAM) -- His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, today visited Hatta to assess the progress of several development projects. During the visit, H.H. Sheikh Mohammed reviewed future plans aimed at enhancing people’s quality of life and advancing economic, social and tourism development in the region.

The projects form part of the Hatta Master Development Plan, launched by H.H. in 2021 under the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan. The plan aims to enhance quality of life and further strengthen Hatta’s position as a sustainable, year-round tourism destination.

Sheikh Mohammed said that investing in people, developing their capabilities and creating opportunities for them to grow and succeed across various fields are fundamental to building a more sustainable and prosperous future. H.H. underscored the importance of developing highly efficient and reliable infrastructure that enables people to realise their full potential, fosters innovation and empowers them to play an active role in shaping the UAE’s future.

H.H. noted that advancing development across all regions of the UAE, empowering local communities and engaging citizens in the country’s development remain key priorities. He also highlighted the importance of ensuring equal opportunities, maximising the benefits of development and harnessing local talent and resources to drive sustainable growth. These efforts reflect the UAE’s human-centred development model, which recognises people as the nation’s greatest asset and places their aspirations and wellbeing at the heart of its development agenda.

Sheikh Mohammed highlighted Hatta’s significance as one of Dubai’s leading tourist destinations, renowned for its exceptional natural beauty and rich cultural and historical heritage. H.H. noted that ongoing efforts to build on Hatta’s unique strengths seek to unlock new growth opportunities for its residents and enable them to contribute to the region’s long-term development and prosperity.

During the visit, Sheikh Mohammed met with community leaders, business owners and citizens of Hatta, reflecting his commitment to maintaining close ties with local communities and ensuring their wellbeing.

H.H. listened to their views and proposals on Hatta’s development, discussing plans for future projects and services, as well as measures to advance their implementation.

The meeting also explored ways to foster entrepreneurship, particularly among young people, given its important role in Dubai’s economy. Discussions focused on creating favourable conditions for local residents to establish their own businesses and capitalise on the opportunities offered by Hatta’s unique natural and tourism assets.

The meeting was attended by Mattar Al Tayer, Director General and Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) and Chairman of the Supreme Committee to Oversee the Development of Hatta; Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, Managing Director & CEO of the Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA); Helal Saeed Almarri, Director General of the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism; Omar Bushahab, Director General of the Dubai Land Department; and Mohammed Hassan Al Shehhi, CEO of the Mohammed Bin Rashid Housing Establishment.

During the meeting, H.H. was briefed on several ongoing projects and initiatives, as well as the implementation of Hatta Master Development Plan 2040, which aims to generate an economic impact of approximately AED 1.2 billion by 2040.

The presentation, delivered by Mattar Al Tayer, covered the Hatta Beach project, an integrated tourism, leisure and commercial development; the Hatta District project, an integrated commercial centre near Hatta Heritage Village; the Hatta Hotel and Resort project near Wadi Hub; and the Hatta Service Centre, featuring 13 commercial units catering to the needs of the local community.

Other projects included a residential development for Emirati citizens, the Hatta Wedding Hall, the 12.5-kilometre Umm Al Nusour mountain hiking trail, and the redevelopment of Hatta Sports Club.

Al Tayer also briefed H.H. on the RTA’s projects in Hatta aimed at enhancing connectivity, improving mobility and supporting the region’s future development needs.

The projects include six mobility hubs designed to enhance the travel experience for residents and visitors, road improvement and development works, and more than 17 kilometres of cycling tracks. They also include the Hatta Express service, which provides direct transport from Dubai Mall to Hatta, serving approximately 2,000 visitors daily, and the addition of more than 660 parking spaces.

Sheikh Mohammed directed relevant entities to align investment opportunities with Hatta’s development needs, expand private sector participation, diversify the local economy and enhance services.

Sheikh Mohammed also visited Hatta Majlis, a community gathering space accommodating around 100 people, designed to strengthen social ties, promote knowledge exchange and preserve Emirati identity and values.

During his tour of Hatta, Sheikh Mohammed inaugurated DEWA’s pumped-storage hydroelectric power plant, developed with a total investment of AED 1.4 billion.

H.H. was briefed by Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer on the key features of the project, implemented as part of Hatta’s comprehensive development plan.

The first of its kind in the GCC, the plant has a generation capacity of 250 megawatts (MW), a storage capacity of 1,500 megawatt-hours (MWh) and an estimated lifespan of 80 years. The project recorded more than 22 million work hours.

Sheikh Mohammed also viewed the operation of the plant’s advanced turbines, which use clean energy generated at the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park to pump water from Hatta Dam, which has a storage capacity of 9 million cubic metres, to the upper dam, which holds 5.3 million cubic metres. Electricity is generated as water flows back down to Hatta Dam.

H.H. commended DEWA’s efforts and projects supporting the objectives of the UAE Net Zero 2050 Strategy and the Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050, highlighting the importance of environmental conservation in sustainable development.

Sheikh Mohammed also took commemorative photographs with DEWA’s team, who expressed their appreciation for the leadership’s continued support and encouragement.

Sheikh Mohammed also examined artefacts discovered at the Suhaila archaeological site in the Hajar Mountains, dating back to the late Islamic period. The discoveries include pottery, metal objects, coins, jewellery and everyday items, reflecting how local communities adapted to their environment and maintained links with regions as far away as the Far East.

The site comprises around 17 villages, with 157 houses, 67 agricultural terraces and seven defensive towers. It contains more than 630 archaeological features, with over 400 artefacts unearthed to date.

Sheikh Mohammed highlighted Hatta’s importance to the UAE’s historical and cultural identity and its potential as a model for sustainable tourism. H.H. stressed the importance of preserving its heritage and natural environment, creating economic opportunities, expanding private sector participation and supporting young entrepreneurs.

Sheikh Mohammed also inspected housing projects in Hatta, highlighting the importance of developing integrated communities that enhance family stability and quality of life while preserving the distinctive character of each area, in line with the Dubai Social Agenda 33.

The tour included the AED 500 million Makan 2 housing project, developed by the Mohammed Bin Rashid Housing Establishment and comprising 213 villas. H.H. directed that allocation procedures be expedited to ensure the prompt handover of units, scheduled for allocation by the end of December 2026. Sheikh Mohammed also visited the AED 600 million Makan 1 housing project, comprising 344 villas and completed three years ago.