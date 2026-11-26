ABU DHABI, 26th November, 2026 (WAM) -- Under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Development and Fallen Heroes’ Affairs and Chairman of the International Humanitarian and Philanthropic Council, the Ministry of Community Empowerment, in collaboration with the Office of Development Affairs at the Presidential Court, announced the opening of applications for the NPO Accelerator. The national initiative aims to attract and empower a new generation of nonprofit founders and support them in establishing organisations that address community challenges and deliver positive, lasting impact.

Shamma bint Suhail Al Mazrui, Minister of Community Empowerment, said, “His Highness Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan’s patronage of the NPO Accelerator reflects his commitment to strengthening the role of nonprofit organisations in community development and investing in talent across the UAE. By supporting a new generation of founders, the programme will help them turn promising ideas and initiatives into effective, sustainable nonprofit organisations that make a lasting difference.”

She added, “Through the programme, we bring together training, expert mentoring, funding and institutional support. This gives participants the experience and skills they need to establish and manage their organisations, succeed over the long term, and sustain their impact in the community.”

The programme is part of the UAE Volunteering and Community Engagement Ecosystem, whose initiatives were announced by the UAE Cabinet. The ecosystem aims to strengthen the culture of volunteering and community engagement and expand the contribution of nonprofit organisations to national development.

Applications are open from 26 November to 31 December 2026. For its inaugural cohort, the programme aims to select 15 founders or founding teams from among Emiratis and UAE residents aged 21 and over. Applicants may apply individually or as part of a founding team of up to three members.

Existing registered nonprofits are ineligible. Applicants may apply at the idea stage. They should have an idea that addresses a clear community need and has the potential to make a positive impact, along with a vision for putting it into practice and a commitment to developing it into a sustainable nonprofit organisation. Applicants who pass the initial assessment will be invited to an in-person interview as part of the selection process.

The programme runs from February to May 2027 and includes 16 days of hands-on learning and development in a hybrid format, combining in-person and remote learning. The intensive programme focuses on building organisations and preparing founders to launch them. Participants will learn directly from leaders, specialists and practitioners through in-person workshops, interactive sessions, one-on-one consultations, and expert mentoring.

During the programme, participants will work on the fundamentals of establishing and managing a non-profit organisation, including incorporation and licensing, governance and compliance, strategic and financial planning, fundraising, volunteer management, partnership development and community impact measurement.

Participants will develop operating models for their projects, strengthen their leadership skills and learn to pitch their ideas and engage effectively with government entities, businesses, grantmakers and prospective partners. They will also build practical skills and develop implementation plans to launch effective nonprofit organisations that can grow and sustain their work.

The programme will culminate in June 2027, when participants pitch their projects to a panel of expert judges. Five winning projects will receive a support package that includes a seed grant of up to AED 200,000, matched funding of up to AED 200,000 over two years, free workspace, mentoring and strategic advisory sessions, opportunities for media exposure, and connections to prospective partners and supporters.

After the programme, participants will continue to receive support through an alumni network and regular advisory sessions to help them develop their organisations, address challenges and strengthen their community impact.

The NPO Accelerator invites Emiratis and UAE residents with ideas that address community needs to apply. Participants will have the opportunity to turn their ideas into nonprofit organisations that deliver lasting impact in areas such as family, education, health, culture, the environment, volunteering and other fields that serve the public good.

Applications can be submitted through the Ministry of Community Empowerment website.