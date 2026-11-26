AL AIN, 26th November, 2026 (WAM) -- The UAE Falcons Federation is showcasing its key championships and initiatives for the 2026–2027 sporting season during its second participation in the Al Ain International Hunting & Equestrian Exhibition (AAIHEX 2026).

Speaking to the Emirates News Agency (WAM), Rashid bin Markhan, Secretary-General of the International Federation for Falconry Sports and Racing and Secretary-General of the UAE Falcons Federation, said the federation’s pavilion introduces visitors to its domestic and international programmes, notably the second edition of the Emirates Falcons Racing International Cup, to be hosted by Bahrain from 2nd to 5th December.

He said the championship is being held under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, to expand the global reach of falcon racing. The federation is also preparing to hold the international federation’s cup in December, with more than 34 teams from 31 countries expected to participate.

Bin Markhan added that the pavilion showcases participation statistics for the current season and introduces visitors to domestic championships, including the federation’s falcon racing cup, the national falcon breeding shield and the recently concluded preliminary Al Telwah races.

The pavilion also highlights the ‘Sheikh Zayed Principles of Falconry’ Charter, launched under the directives of H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai, President of the International Federation for Falconry Sports and Racing and President of the UAE Falcons Federation, to mark the 50th anniversary of the First International Conference on Falconry and Conservation hosted by Abu Dhabi in 1976.

The charter comprises ten principles rooted in the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan’s contributions to preserving falconry heritage, encompassing falcon welfare, sporting regulations, stronger governance and the role of falconry in fostering international friendship and cooperation.