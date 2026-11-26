DUBAI, 26th November, 2026 (WAM) -- The UAE Boxing Federation has announced the national team’s participation in the inaugural IBA President’s Cup, taking place in Istanbul, Türkiye, from 27th November to 4th December, featuring elite male boxers from around the world.

Organised by the International Boxing Association (IBA), the tournament features 12 weight categories and a total prize fund of $3 million.

The UAE will be represented by four boxers: Abduallah Alshehi, Ilyas Magomedov, Reeshab Hanmant and Ahmed Alshemeili, accompanied by Technical Director Mohammed Alshibli and coaches Hasan, Adel and Ruslan.

The participation forms part of the federation’s efforts to develop its boxers’ capabilities, strengthen their international competitiveness and provide them with experience against world-class opponents ahead of upcoming competitions.