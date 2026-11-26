ABU DHABI, 26th November, 2026 (WAM) -- The United Arab Emirates has condemned in the strongest terms Iran’s hostile drone attack on the State of Kuwait, which resulted in a number of deaths and injuries.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) affirmed that this hostile attack constitutes a flagrant violation of the sovereignty of the State of Kuwait and a threat to its security and stability.

The ministry reiterated the UAE’s full solidarity with the State of Kuwait and its support for all measures aimed at safeguarding its security and stability.

The UAE also expressed its solidarity and sincere condolences and sympathy to the families of the victims, as well as its wishes for a speedy recovery for all the injured.