ABU DHABI, 26th November, 2026 (WAM) – The 43rd Plenary Meeting of the Middle East and North Africa Financial Action Task Force (MENAFATF) concluded today following three days of meetings in Abu Dhabi under the UAE’s Presidency of the group for 2026.

The meeting brought together heads of delegations and experts in combating money laundering, terrorist financing and proliferation financing from member countries, alongside representatives of countries, international bodies and counterpart regional organisations participating as observers.

Hamid Saif AlZaabi, President of MENAFATF, said the discussions reflected the spirit of cooperation that unites the MENAFATF family and the delegations’ commitment to exchanging expertise and addressing shared challenges, particularly in combating fraud, thereby strengthening coordinated regional efforts against financial crime.

He affirmed that the UAE would continue to support MENAFATF’s work, guided by its steadfast commitment to joint action to safeguard the integrity of financial systems and its belief that combating financial crime requires sustained partnerships and close coordination among countries to support the security, stability and prosperity of societies.

He underscored the UAE’s commitment to supporting Bahrain’s incoming Presidency and working closely with the MENAFATF Secretariat and all member countries to advance shared priorities and build on existing achievements, ensuring continuity in collective action and strengthening the effectiveness of regional and international efforts to combat money laundering, terrorist financing and proliferation financing.

He added that the UAE remained committed to sharing its expertise and experience and contributing to capacity building and knowledge exchange to strengthen member countries’ readiness and ability to keep pace with evolving financial crime methods. He also emphasised the importance of tailoring technical assistance to each country’s needs and developing practical responses to emerging risks.

AlZaabi commended the support and cooperation extended to the UAE Presidency throughout the year and expressed his appreciation to the heads and members of delegations from member and observer countries, working groups, committees and organising teams for their contributions to the success of the meetings and their commitment to advancing MENAFATF’s work and shared objectives.

The Plenary discussed a range of issues related to strengthening the region’s anti-money laundering and counter-terrorist financing framework, including the adoption of the mutual evaluation report of the Republic of Tunisia and the follow-up reports of the Republic of Djibouti, the Sultanate of Oman and the State of Kuwait.

The meeting also addressed organisational and strategic matters aimed at enhancing MENAFATF’s work. These included improving the working arrangements of its committees and forums by establishing a dedicated risk workstream focused on projects and studies to understand and assess money laundering, terrorist financing and proliferation financing risks in the region, alongside a counter-terrorist financing workstream focused on the latest regional terrorist financing trends and typologies.

The Plenary also adopted several recommendations to support the MENAFATF Secretariat and ensure the sustainability of its work.

The meeting reviewed countries’ experiences with the mutual evaluation process through presentations delivered by the United States of America and the Republic of Türkiye. It also featured a presentation by the Eurasian Group on the International Financial Security Olympiad, as part of the exchange of international experiences and initiatives aimed at raising awareness of financial security.

The meeting witnessed the launch of MENAFATF’s updated website and document portal, as part of efforts to enhance communication tools and facilitate access to documents and information relating to the group’s work. It also included a ceremony honouring member countries, observers and partners in recognition of their contributions to supporting MENAFATF’s activities and advancing its work.

Several specialised meetings and events were held on the sidelines of the Plenary, including a high-level roundtable on fraud, the Second Forum of Research and Development Centres, and a session on the role of women in combating money laundering and terrorist financing.

These events reflected the UAE Presidency’s commitment to strengthening cooperation, exchanging expertise and developing capabilities to combat financial crime.