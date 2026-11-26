ABU DHABI, 26th November, 2026 (WAM) -- Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of Foreign Trade, has affirmed that successful agreements must establish the foundation for lasting partnerships during his keynote address at “Negotiations Under Pressure: Shaping Outcomes in an Era of Uncertainty”, a conference held at the INSEAD Middle East Campus in Abu Dhabi on 24th November.

According to a press release issued today, Al Zeyoudi highlighted in his opening address the importance of effective negotiation in an international trading environment shaped by growing geopolitical uncertainty, supply chain disruptions and shifting economic relationships.

Al Zeyoudi stressed the importance of effective implementation and building long-term partnerships, saying, “Credibility can and must be strengthened after the handshake.”

The discussions reflected the key principles outlined by Al Zeyoudi in his opening address: clarity of purpose, an understanding of different perspectives and a commitment to building sustainable partnerships that deliver long-term value for all parties.

The INSEAD conference brought together senior figures and decision-makers from business, government, technology and media to explore the changing demands of negotiation and the leadership skills and capabilities needed to navigate complexity, competing interests and mounting pressure.

Opening the event, Professor Horacio Falcão, INSEAD Professor of Management Practice in Decision Sciences, said negotiation is more important than ever, not simply as a means of reaching agreements but as an essential leadership capability that enables leaders to address complex challenges and shape sustainable outcomes in a rapidly changing world.